Marcos reappoints Cacdac as acting Secretary of DMW

Philippine President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has reappointed Hans Leo Cacdac as the ad interim Secretary of the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), as announced by the Presidential Communications Office.

This reappointment signifies President Marcos’ continued trust and confidence in Cacdac. Presidential Communications Secretary Cheloy Garafil said in a statement: “The reappointment of Cacdac, indicated in a list of presidential appointees released by Malacanang on Friday, demonstrates President Marcos’ continued trust and confidence in the official.”

As the 19th Congress concluded its Second Regular Session and adjourned on Thursday, the Commission on Appointments (CA) prompted the postponement of Cacdac’s confirmation as the DMW Chief.

The first news of Cacdac’s appointment as the new DMW Secretary was released by Malacanang on April 25, 2024. Upon assuming his new role, Cacdac pledged to uphold a rights-based approach to safeguard the welfare of Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs).

Before his appointment, Cacdac had also served as the officer-in-charge for the DMW following the passing of former Secretary Susan “Toots” Ople in August 2023.