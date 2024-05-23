OFW brings Saudi Arabian art to the Philippines

An overseas Filipino worker (OFW) brought Saudi Arabian art back to the Philippines.

Jamie Nava-Cruz is a Riyadh OFW writer and artist who dreams of bringing the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the Philippines in the form of art, books, and films. And now he has the chance to do so by welcoming everyone to his art exhibit entitled ‘Mga OBRA ni Kabayan.’

Although he is a writer based in Saudi Arabia, his heart is still in Bulacan. “Life is too short,” Nava-Cruz said. “Kung dumating man ang time na mawala ako, gusto ko na matandaan ako bilang isang OFW writer na taga Bulacan na literal na inuwi ang Kaharian ng Saudi Arabia o ang Arabia sa Pilipinas!”

“Tunay na buo ang puso ko. Yung ambisyon ko na gawin ito,” he added.

Nava-Cruz will be showcasing numerous pieces of art and a touch of culture from various countries, but most especially from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This art exhibit will be held at the ancestral home at the La Casa Azul/Nava, the very first Filipino-Arabian Cultural & Heritage Home in the town of Calumpit, Bulacan.

Several Bulacan government officials and fellow artists will visit the art exhibit in the ancestral house, which is perfectly described as a “Passage Between Two Worlds.”

The La Casa Azul, which withstood the test of time since World War 2, consists of two parts: the “Nava-Cruz Gallery” in front and the “Arabella Art Hall” and “Secret Garden/Corners” at the back.

The art exhibit will be held on May 25 and 26, at 3:30 PM at Alwyn’s Event Place located in Barangay Panducot, Calumpit, Bulacan.