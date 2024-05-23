Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

OFW brings Saudi Arabian art to the Philippines

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino43 mins ago

J. Nava-Cruz, OFW writer and artist in Saudi Arabia

An overseas Filipino worker (OFW) brought Saudi Arabian art back to the Philippines.

Jamie Nava-Cruz is a Riyadh OFW writer and artist who dreams of bringing the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the Philippines in the form of art, books, and films. And now he has the chance to do so by welcoming everyone to his art exhibit entitled ‘Mga OBRA ni Kabayan.’

4 LCA

Although he is a writer based in Saudi Arabia, his heart is still in Bulacan. “Life is too short,” Nava-Cruz said. “Kung dumating man ang time na mawala ako, gusto ko na matandaan ako bilang isang OFW writer na taga Bulacan na literal na inuwi ang Kaharian ng Saudi Arabia o ang Arabia sa Pilipinas!”

Jamie Nava Cruz
J. Nava-Cruz, OFW writer and artist in Saudi Arabia, with Municipal Town Mayor of Calumpit Glorime (Lem) Faustino (orange shirt) and OBRA production team

“Tunay na buo ang puso ko. Yung ambisyon ko na gawin ito,” he added.

Nava-Cruz will be showcasing numerous pieces of art and a touch of culture from various countries, but most especially from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This art exhibit will be held at the ancestral home at the La Casa Azul/Nava, the very first Filipino-Arabian Cultural & Heritage Home in the town of Calumpit, Bulacan.

1 LCA

Several Bulacan government officials and fellow artists will visit the art exhibit in the ancestral house, which is perfectly described as a “Passage Between Two Worlds.”

7 LCA

The La Casa Azul, which withstood the test of time since World War 2, consists of two parts: the “Nava-Cruz Gallery” in front and the “Arabella Art Hall” and “Secret Garden/Corners” at the back.

The art exhibit will be held on May 25 and 26, at 3:30 PM at Alwyn’s Event Place located in Barangay Panducot, Calumpit, Bulacan.

Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

