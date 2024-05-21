1 dead, 30 injured as Singapore Airlines flight suffers from extreme turbulence

One passenger was killed while 30 people have been injured after a Singapore Airlines flight experienced extreme turbulence while en route to London.

The flight made an emergency landing in Bangkok, Thailand on Tuesday, May 21.

“Singapore Airlines offers its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased. We deeply apologize for the traumatic experience that our passengers and crew members suffered on this flight,” the airline said, in a statement.

Singapore Airlines did not provide any other information on the accident.

The airline said that one passenger was killed, 18 people have been hospitalized and 12 are being treated in hospitals.

A passenger told Reuters that they’ve experienced feeling like falling.

“Suddenly the aircraft starts tilting up and there was shaking so I started bracing for what was happening, and very suddenly there was a very dramatic drop so everyone seated and not wearing a seatbelt was launched immediately into the ceiling,” a passenger said.

“Some people hit their heads on the baggage cabins overhead and dented it, they hit the places where lights and masks are and broke straight through it,” another passenger added.