2024 UAE residency visa renewal: Here’s what you need to know

Do you want to extend your stay in the United Arab Emirates? Renewing your visa entails various fees, including not only the residency visa but also the renewal of your Emirates ID.

It is crucial that you count the cost and know the fees you need to pay in renewing your UAE visa to ensure a seamless continuation of your stay in the country.

The cost of applying for the residence visa renewal fees would be a total of AED 350 according to the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security (ICP), but to make things clearer, see the breakdown of the fees below:

Application fee: AED 100

Visa issuance for each year: AED 100

E-channel services fee: AED 150

The fees above are the same for all types of residence visa renewals, whether you are sponsored by residents working in the private sector and free zones or in the government sector. The same fees apply for those sponsored by a UAE national, a partner of an investor, or even if you are an employee yourself in the private and government sectors.

While renewing your residency visa in the UAE, you must also consider renewing your Emirates ID. The difference is that the UAE residence visa permits individuals to reside in Dubai for the duration specified, while the Emirates ID serves as official identification, affirming your citizenship in the UAE.

For expatriates looking to renew their ID card in the UAE, below is a breakdown of the fees:

Card issuance fee (depending on the period of years): AED 100

Service fee: AED 40

Printing office fee: AED 30

If you want urgent services, there is a AED 150 fee. Your Emirates ID will be prioritized as the service gets carried out at customer happiness centers.

If you want to renew your UAE residence visa or your Emirates ID, you can enter the ICP website or go to one of the authorized typing centers in the country.