Travelers using Clark Airport can check-in at SM City Clark

Passengers flying through the Clark International Airport can now check-in at SM City Clark according to the Department of Transportation.

The DOTr said that they have signed a memorandum of understanding with SM City Clark and various stakeholders for a City Check-in Facility in SM City Clark Mall.

Courtesy: Pampanga News Now

The agreement aims to streamline the check-in process for passengers traveling through Clark.

“This off-site check-in facility – a standard in various world-class airports – brings Clark Airport a step closer to its vision of becoming a premier aviation gateway in this logistics corridor,” said Transportation Undersecretary Roberto LIm.

Clark International Airport Corp (CIAC) said that this off-site check-in counter could provide additional assistance to passengers.

“The check-in facility inside a popular mall will definitely have a positive impact because, more than just an additional service, it will add to the convenience of CRK passengers,” said Arrey Perez, CIAC president and CEO.

