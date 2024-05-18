Marcos expresses alarm over attempts to divide Filipinos

President Bongbong Marcos raised his concerns over attempts from parties to divide Filipinos.

Marcos stated that causing division among Filipinos goes against widely recognized international standards.

“What we are facing now is a blatant disregard of internationally accepted principles and deployment of weapons of mass distraction by parties who seek to drive a wedge between a united citizenry,” Marcos said in his speech at the graduation ceremony of the Philippine Military Academy Bagong Sinag Class of 2024.

“But people are not fooled. They can see through such schemes. So, these attempts to divert our attention, dissipate our energy better spent on making the country should not draw us away from the urgent tasks ahead,” he added.

Marcos did not elaborate further and then jumped on the issues confronting the West Philippine Sea.

The chief executive also urged the graduating class of the PMA to continue defending the territory.