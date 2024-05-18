Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Marcos expresses alarm over attempts to divide Filipinos

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 min ago

President Bongbong Marcos raised his concerns over attempts from parties to divide Filipinos.

Marcos stated that causing division among Filipinos goes against widely recognized international standards.

“What we are facing now is a blatant disregard of internationally accepted principles and deployment of weapons of mass distraction by parties who seek to drive a wedge between a united citizenry,” Marcos said in his speech at the graduation ceremony of the Philippine Military Academy Bagong Sinag Class of 2024.

“But people are not fooled. They can see through such schemes. So, these attempts to divert our attention, dissipate our energy better spent on making the country should not draw us away from the urgent tasks ahead,” he added.

Marcos did not elaborate further and then jumped on the issues confronting the West Philippine Sea.

The chief executive also urged the graduating class of the PMA to continue defending the territory.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 min ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Katie WEB 2024 05 18T101007.915

Dubai eyes ’20-minute city’ concept with the approval of Quality of Life Strategy 2033

50 mins ago
Katie WEB 2024 05 18T083724.930

Kris Aquino reveals heart problem

3 hours ago
UP istock

PH Embassy, UP Open University to launch borderless education program

17 hours ago
forbes 30

Filipinos recognized in Forbes 30 under 30 Asia

17 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button