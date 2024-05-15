This condo tower in Araneta City sets the bar for ‘smart’ living

Today’s homebuyers put a premium on efficiency. A recent S&P Global Market Intelligence survey revealed that 7-in-10 people have at least one smart device at home, highlighting a growing preference for integrating technology within living spaces.

Smart homes allow people to maximize their lifestyles with safety, comfort, and ease. This kind of “connected” living is something that future residents will soon enjoy at Laurent Park, property giant Megaworld’s latest high-rise residential condominium development in Quezon City.

The 39-story Laurent Park is rising as the third property within the expansive Manhattan Garden complex in the revitalized Araneta City. The tower will offer 752 smart home units in varying types and sizes, ranging from Studio (29 square meters), Studio with Balcony (up to 35.5 square meters), One Bedroom with Balcony (42 square meters), One Bedroom Loft with lanai (up to 78 square meters), Executive One Bedroom with Balcony (up to 55 square meters), Two Bedroom with Balcony (68 square meters), and Three Bedroom Loft with lanai (132.5 square meters).

“Future residents of Laurent Park will enjoy access to seamless connections to different cities and provinces, as well as a variety of top-notch establishments and other must-experience locators within Araneta City,” says Eugene Lozano, first vice president for sales and marketing, Megaworld Manhattan Gardens.

Raising the standards of smart living

Units at Laurent Park will come with digital door locksets and wireless smart home systems that can be accessed via a dedicated phone app. This lets residents conveniently control several unit features remotely, including lights and other smart appliances.

Several top-notch amenities on the 5th floor will also be available to residents, including a loft-type co-working space with a dedicated play area for grownups, featuring colorful canopies with benches and a giant chessboard, among others. Six thematic sky lounges are also located on various floors of the tower, including one that features a mini-golf putting area.

Laurent Park boasts of several sustainability features, including low flow rate fixtures to promote water conservation, occupancy sensors in hallways and parking floors to save energy, LED lights for units and common areas, a rainwater harvesting system, and its own materials recovery facility.

All roads lead to Cubao

With multiple terminals, railway lines, and transport hubs nearby, Araneta City has long been dubbed Metro Manila’s “center of the universe.” With Laurent Park rising soon, residents will be only a few steps away from these hubs and various lifestyle and entertainment options.

The tower is within walking distance from point-to-point (P2P) bus and e-shuttle stops, and nearby train stations also provide convenient access to the University Belt and the business districts of Makati, Ortigas, and Fort Bonifacio.

Laurent Park is the latest residential condominium development from Megaworld, the only Philippine real estate development company to earn a Hall of Fame distinction as Best Developer after winning the Outstanding Developer Award for three straight years (2015, 2016, and 2017) at FIABCI Philippines’ Property and Real Estate Excellence Awards. The condominium is scheduled for completion in 2029.