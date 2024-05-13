YouTuber in South Korea stabbed during live stream

A YouTuber from South Korea was arrested after stabbing a rival YouTuber.

Korea JoongAng Daily, citing the Busan Metropolitan Police Agency, said that the attacker fled the scene in a car after stabbing the victim with a 30-35cm sharp weapon during a live stream in front of Busan District Court.

The victim was immediately brought to a nearby hospital after being found to be in a state of cardiac arrest but was pronounced dead afterward.

The two were supposed to have a hearing about an assault on the day of the attack. However, the deceased YouTuber went on a live stream before the hearing to discuss the case against his rival, but the attacker stabbed him from across the courthouse.

Police reported that the crime was premeditated because the suspect bought the weapon in a Busan supermarket the day before. Moreover, the car that the suspect used to escape was rented beforehand.

The report stated that the two YouTubers knew each other and had insulted and physically assaulted each other over the past three years.