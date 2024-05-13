Latest NewsGlobalNewsTFT News

YouTuber in South Korea stabbed during live stream

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino1 hour ago

For illustrative purposes only

A YouTuber from South Korea was arrested after stabbing a rival YouTuber.

Korea JoongAng Daily, citing the Busan Metropolitan Police Agency, said that the attacker fled the scene in a car after stabbing the victim with a 30-35cm sharp weapon during a live stream in front of Busan District Court.

The victim was immediately brought to a nearby hospital after being found to be in a state of cardiac arrest but was pronounced dead afterward.

The two were supposed to have a hearing about an assault on the day of the attack. However, the deceased YouTuber went on a live stream before the hearing to discuss the case against his rival, but the attacker stabbed him from across the courthouse.

Police reported that the crime was premeditated because the suspect bought the weapon in a Busan supermarket the day before. Moreover, the car that the suspect used to escape was rented beforehand.

The report stated that the two YouTubers knew each other and had insulted and physically assaulted each other over the past three years.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino1 hour ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

Katie WEB 2024 05 13T145630.928 1

Rockwell Land shares tips on how to utilize AED1100

1 hour ago
rta

RTA update: Al Shindagha Corridor Improvement Project reaches 45% completion

4 hours ago
Katie WEB 2024 05 13T155729.410

League of Food & Beverage Enterprises discuss insights on kickstarting F&B business in UAE

6 hours ago
Katie WEB 2024 05 13T095046.763

PBC-DNE share insights for OFWs on how to set up business in the UAE

7 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button