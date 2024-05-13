UAE to protect modern heritage sites, buildings in Dubai

Dubai is set to protect modern heritage sites and buildings in Dubai.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, approved the second phase of its heritage architecture project.

The project aims to preserve the Emirate’s identity and its cultural and urban heritage and position Dubai as a global cultural destination.

His Highness said: “We have approved the second phase of the project, which includes 35 areas, sites, and buildings of Dubai that constitute an important aspect of its modern urban heritage.”

“Our goal is for our sites of historical value to retain their status, spirit, and connotations in our national experience and our civilizational journey,” he said. “Our urban heritage is a living witness to the creativity of our fathers and our ancestors and their ability to write an inspiring story in urbanism, society, and economics.”

He also described Dubai’s old neighborhoods and modern architectural heritage as “a humane national museum” for everyone to admire.

For both the first and second phases of the project, the Dubai government has preserved 17 sites, 14 areas, and 741 heritage buildings, accumulating a total of 807 heritage assets.