UAE to protect modern heritage sites, buildings in Dubai

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino10 mins ago

For illustrative purposes only

Dubai is set to protect modern heritage sites and buildings in Dubai.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, approved the second phase of its heritage architecture project.

The project aims to preserve the Emirate’s identity and its cultural and urban heritage and position Dubai as a global cultural destination.

His Highness said: “We have approved the second phase of the project, which includes 35 areas, sites, and buildings of Dubai that constitute an important aspect of its modern urban heritage.”

“Our goal is for our sites of historical value to retain their status, spirit, and connotations in our national experience and our civilizational journey,” he said. “Our urban heritage is a living witness to the creativity of our fathers and our ancestors and their ability to write an inspiring story in urbanism, society, and economics.”

He also described Dubai’s old neighborhoods and modern architectural heritage as “a humane national museum” for everyone to admire.

For both the first and second phases of the project, the Dubai government has preserved 17 sites, 14 areas, and 741 heritage buildings, accumulating a total of 807 heritage assets.

Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

