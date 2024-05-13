RTA update: Al Shindagha Corridor Improvement Project reaches 45% completion

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced that Phase 4 of the Al Shindagha Corridor Improvement Project in the first contract is already 45 percent complete.

The project covers 4.8 km from the intersection of Sheikh Rashid Road with Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street to the Falcon Intersection on Al Mina Street.

It also involves the construction of three bridges, extending 3.1 km that can hold 19,400 vehicles per hour.

According to RTA’s Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, Mattar Al Tayer, the project’s goal is “to facilitate free traffic movement along the corridor, enhance the capacity, and step up traffic safety.”

“The project, which serves about one million people, is set to reduce journey time from 104 minutes to 16 minutes by 2030,” Al Tayer added.

The project operates under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and under the follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council.