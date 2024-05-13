Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

RTA update: Al Shindagha Corridor Improvement Project reaches 45% completion

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino15 mins ago

Courtesy: WAM

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced that Phase 4 of the Al Shindagha Corridor Improvement Project in the first contract is already 45 percent complete.

The project covers 4.8 km from the intersection of Sheikh Rashid Road with Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street to the Falcon Intersection on Al Mina Street.

It also involves the construction of three bridges, extending 3.1 km that can hold 19,400 vehicles per hour.

According to RTA’s Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, Mattar Al Tayer, the project’s goal is “to facilitate free traffic movement along the corridor, enhance the capacity, and step up traffic safety.”

“The project, which serves about one million people, is set to reduce journey time from 104 minutes to 16 minutes by 2030,” Al Tayer added.

The project operates under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and under the follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino15 mins ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

Katie WEB 2024 05 13T101842.509

League of Food & Beverage Enterprises discuss insights on kickstarting F&B business in UAE

3 hours ago
Katie WEB 2024 05 13T095046.763

PBC-DNE share insights for OFWs on how to set up business in the UAE

3 hours ago
drought istock

PH gov’t sends PHP 2.37B aid to farmers, fisherfolk amid El Niño

4 hours ago
xray gallant knight 3 wam

UAE government sends medical equipment to Gaza Strip

4 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button