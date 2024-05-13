Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT NewsTFT ReachUAE News

Rockwell Land shares tips on how to utilize AED1100

Rockwell Land’s International Sales Manager, Raymond John Ordoveza, presented during the 10th Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition at The Bristol Hotel, Deira, Dubai.

He began his presentation by listing what can be done with AED1100, and then continued to discuss what OFWs can do with AED1100 at Rockwell.

This event was made possible with the support of PPIE’s silver sponsors Ayala Land, Hotel101 Global, RLC Residences, and Rockwell Land; Exhibitors such as Crescent Hills Residences, One Lancaster Park, Tabeer Tours, and Sun Life; and its support sponsor, Commercial Compliance and Consumer Protection Sector in Dubai Economy and Tourism.

G&M Events Management LLC, DG Events Management; Agemono Express; Bacolod Inasal BBQ; Cabo Koncept; and The Desert Wok Restaurant also partnered as food and beverage and support sponsors. With The Filipino Times, GMA LifeTV, GMA PinoyTV, and GMA NewsTV as media partners.

PPIE 2024 brought together industry leaders, investors, and stakeholders to explore the limitless opportunities in the Filipino real estate market.

To learn more about the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition 2024, visit https://ppie.ae/ and follow on social media, @ppieuae on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn, for more updates.

