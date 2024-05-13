PH gov’t sends PHP 2.37B aid to farmers, fisherfolk amid El Niño

The Philippine government has spent around PHP 2.37 billion to help farmers and fisherfolk affected by El Niño.

The Department of Agriculture in a statement said that it distributed PHP 1.26 billion to farmers in Soccskargen, MIMAROPA, and Cagayan Valley through the Rice Farmers Financial Assistance (RFFA).

Around PHP 658.22 million worth of assistance was also spent on production support, such as biologics, fertilizers, and farm inputs; PHP 294.46 million on irrigation projects from the National Irrigation Administration; PHP 77.50 million worth of Survival and Recovery (SURE) Aid Loan; PHP 67.93 million on indemnification; PHP65.35 million on composting facilities; PHP8.99 million on marine machinery; PHP8 million on rice machinery and equipment; and PHP5.19 million on coconut seedlings.

The DA also said that 66,039 native animals were distributed, 111 diversified alternative livelihoods were implemented, and 616 water pumps were installed. The government also conducted cloud seeding operations and desilted and concreted irrigation canals.

The DA-Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (DRRM) Operations Center reported that the El Niño phenomenon has affected 1221,389 farmers and fisherfolk, with damage to agriculture reaching PHP 6.35 billion.