NPM Group signs 27 MoUs to promote #investPilipinas #investPPIE global campaign with Filipino business and professional groups

New Perspective Media (NPM) Group, the organizer of the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE) – the Philippines’ largest international property and investment show – has launched the campaign, #investPilipinas #investPPIE, in line with the investment expo’s plan to expand globally during the 10th PPIE in Dubai.

Dr. Karen Remo, the CEO of NPM Group, further announced the plan to launch the expo in other key markets in the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, and Oman. This marks a significant step towards providing Filipinos abroad the avenue that provides investment opportunities and forums.

PPIE will also be introduced in the Philippines to strongly promote financial and investment literacy to OFWs’ families back home.

Dr. Karen Remo, CEO & Founder of New Perspective Media (NPM) Group, Chairman of the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE) and Philippine Economic & Investment Summit (PEIS); and Publisher of The Filipino Times highlighted, “Over the last ten years, we have been educating the Filipinos outside of the Philippines on how to dream, and how to save and invest for that dream. We have found out that for us to achieve this dream, it must be a partnership between the OFWs and their families back home. Our expansion and the accompanying campaign for it cements our commitment to empowering Filipinos worldwide with the knowledge and resources to secure their future.”

In efforts to further promote #investPilipinas #investPPIE campaign, 27 Filipino business and professional organizations have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with PPIE organizer, NPM Group, through its Filipino publication, The Filipino Times, the largest Filipino media outside the Philippines.

Under the MoU, both parties – The Filipino Times and its partner organizations – will proactively promote and participate in events that foster collaboration and expand the global campaign to encourage and inspire Filipinos and foreign investors to contribute in nation building through investments.

The MoUs were signed by partner organizations in the presence of Hon. Marford Angeles, Consul General of the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai and Northern Emirates, and Dr. Karen Remo, CEO & Founder of NPM Group, Chairman of the PPIE & PEIS and Publisher of The Filipino Times. The partner organizations are:

• Ajman Filipino Community

• Bayanihan Council Abu Dhabi

• Confederation of Ilokano Association, INC (Samahang Ilokano) – UAE Chapter

• Deira Cyclist Community

• Fil-HR

• Filipino Nurses Association in the Emirates

• Filipino Scuba Divers Club – UAE

• Filipino Social Club

• Filipino Teachers & Educators Council – Member of Association of Fil-Am Teachers of America, Inc. UAE Chapter (FTEC-AFTA)

• Institute of Electronics Engineers of the Philippines (IECEP) – UAE Chapter

• Institute of Integrated Electrical Engineers of the Philippines (IEEE) – UAE Chapter

• Institute Of Integrated Electrical Engineers Of The Philippines, Inc. (IIEE) – Abu Dhabi Chapter

• National Organization of Professional Teachers Incorporated-Filipino International Teachers Society (NOPTI-FITS UAE)

• Pambansang Samamahan ng Inhenyero Mekanikal (PSIM)- UAE Chapter

• Philippine Business Council – Abu Dhabi

• Philippine Business Council – Dubai & Northern Emirates

• Philippine Institute of Certified Public Accountants (PICPA) – Dubai Chapter

• Philippine Institute of Chemical Engineers (PIChE) – UAE Chapter

• Philippine Institute of Civil Engineers United Arab Emirates Chapter (PICE-UAE)

• Philippine Nurses Association (PNA) UAE Chapter

• Philippine Professional Organization- United Arab Emirates

• Philippine Society of Mechanical Engineers (PSME) – UAE Chapter

• United Architects of the Philippines – Abu Dhabi 123

• United Cebuano

• United Global Filipinos of the 21st Century – United Arab Emirates

• United Triathlete (UniTri) – UAE

• World Championship of Performing Arts (WCOPA) – Team UAE

Vince Ang, COO of NPM Group and General Manager of The Filipino Times, commented, “This extensive collaboration is a testament to our commitment to the community in celebrating the achievements of Filipinos, providing valuable information and up-to-date news. We, at New Perspective Media Group, take pride in putting Filipino stakeholders under one roof.”