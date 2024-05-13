ADCB ranked first in customer experience

Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

The Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) ranked first among banking institutions when it comes to customer experience.

The bank also ranked second in all economic sectors in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

According to KPMG’s annual customer experience report, the bank combines services and a portfolio of diverse banking products, in addition to innovation in security, such as its efficient and digital operational processes and its way of maintaining data privacy and information security.

ADCB prioritizes customer service and in turn, has garnered positive reviews from its customers. It has also committed itself to investing in advanced digital technologies for a better banking experience.

 

