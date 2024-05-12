VisMin real estate industry: Why you should invest?

Are you looking for real estate properties to invest in? Why not consider real estate developments in the Central and Southern parts of the Philippines?

During the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE) 2024 at the Bristol Hotel, Deira, Dubai, Esteemed panelists, Manuel Arbues, Regional Head of ALISI, Raymond John Ordoveza, International Sales Manager of Rockwell Land, and Janice B. Original, Sales Head of Hotel101 Global, shared their expertise, shedding light on opportunities that transcend the confines of Metro Manila.

The panel discussion entitled ‘VisMin Ventures: Exploring Regional Investment Potential in Central and Southern Philippines’ showed the investment prospects within the vibrant landscapes of the Visayas and Mindanao regions.

The session drew keen attention from industry enthusiasts and investors who want to explore more ventures beyond Metro Manila, and the reasons why you should invest in those areas can benefit you a lot.

Arbues from ALISI explained that investing in these provincial areas is similar to investing in properties in Manila. However, there are added benefits, especially for Filipinos working abroad.

“Properties in the VisMin area are a great choice as the lifestyle is more relaxed. It’s perfect for Filipinos working abroad for the longest time,” Arbues said. “They want a peaceful time when they go back to the Philippines.”

“The cost is living is also cheaper, and it’s a very relaxed lifestyle,” he said. “We are into real estate development, and we bring different real estate ideas in Visayas and Mindanao,” he added.

Ordoveza from Rockwell Land also agrees with the idea, and he shared that their company has various future plans for the VisMin region.

“For OFWs and immigrants, we do have plans for expansions in those regions,” Ordoveza said. He also highlighted the kind of lifestyle that is in store for purchasers of properties in the VisMin area.

“You walk around, there’s a mall, all the restaurants are there. Everything is convenient,” Ordoveza said. “The cultures are very different but the lifestyle is similar.”

Meanwhile, Original from Hotel101 Global invited all potential clients to invest in the VisMin region. “Properties in the provincial area are much cheaper than the ones in Metro Manila,” she said.

She also said that the properties will be increasing in prices year after year. “Time is of the essence. Prices right now are very low. Year after year, there will be an increase. So why will you wait for it to become expensive? So the time is now,” she said.

“We will be having a lot of projects in the VisMin area. We will have Hotel 101 Zamboanga, in Bohol, in Boracay, and many more. There’s so much in store,” she added.

Throughout the discussion, the panelists echoed a resounding message: VisMin is not merely a geographic expanse; it holds a lot of opportunities waiting to be explored.

The PPIE 2024 event continues to provide valuable insights on investments in real estate, especially in the provincial areas.

