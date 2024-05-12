Unlocking lucrative investment prospects with Ayala Land

At the forefront of the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE) 2024, held at the Bristol Hotel from May 11-12, Manuel Arbues, Regional Head of ALISI, illuminated the diverse investment prospects awaiting discerning investors within the portfolio of Ayala Land.

As a leading figure in the real estate landscape, Arbues provided attendees with invaluable insights into the myriad opportunities offered by Ayala Land, a cornerstone of the Philippine property sector.

In his engaging discourse, Arbues delved into the offers of Ayala Land, stating that investors must not only look at the location of the property but also the quality of the building and its amenities.

“Whether you’re looking to rent the property or using it, you are sure to enjoy it,” he said, as their units include pools, gyms, restaurants below, and so much more.

It also has co-working spaces, events and function rooms, kids’ play areas, and others which are suitable for those who want to make good use of their properties for different purposes.

Some of their properties are also available for turnover and offer flexible pricing, with downpayments spanning only over 12 months to four years.

For investors seeking to explore the wealth of opportunities presented by Ayala Land, the 10th edition of PPIE serves as an invaluable platform. As the largest Philippine international property and investment show, PPIE offers attendees an immersive experience where they can discover, engage, and capitalize on the lucrative investment prospects showcased by Ayala Land and other industry leaders.

The PPIE event received support from silver sponsors Ayala Land, Hotel101 Global, RLC Residences, and Rockwell Land, as well as exhibitors such as Crescent Hills Residences, One Lancaster Park, Tabeer Tours, and Sun Life, also played a crucial role.

Additionally, the event received support from its sponsor, the Commercial Compliance and Consumer Protection Sector in Dubai Economy and Tourism. Partnerships with G&M Events Management LLC, DG Events Management; Agemono Express; Bacolod Inasal BBQ; Cabo Koncept; and The Desert Wok Restaurant as food and beverage and support sponsors further contributed to its success.