Strengthening community bonds: MoU signing between The Filipino Times and the Filipino community

A momentous occasion unfolded as the Filipino community and The Filipino Times, the largest digital news portal for Filipinos in the Middle East and the foremost free newspaper in the UAE, came together for the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The signing of the MoU was held at the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE) 2024 at the Bristol Hotel, Deira, Dubai on May 12, 2024.

This collaborative endeavor signifies a concerted effort to deepen the connection between the Filipino community and The Filipino Times, fostering greater unity, engagement, and shared purpose.

The objectives of the MoU include enhancing communication, promoting community initiatives, and facilitating information exchange. This will greatly benefit both the Filipino community and The Filipino Times, including increased collaboration, broader reach, and enhanced community engagement.

Dr. Karen Remo, CEO and Founder of New Perspective Media Group and Organizer of PPIE, and Vince Ang, General Manager of The Filipino Times and Chief Operating Officer of NPM Group, are the signatories representing The Filipino Times.

The organizations in the Filipino community that signed the MoU include:

Ajman Filipino Community

Bayanihan Council Abu Dhabi

Confederation of Ilokano Association, INC (Samahang Ilokano) – UAE Chapter

Deira Cyclist Community

Fil-HR

Filipino Nurses Association in the Emirates

Filipino Scuba Divers Club – UAE

Filipino Social Club

Filipino Teachers & Educators Council – Member of Association of Fil-Am Teachers of America, Inc. UAE Chapter (FTEC-AFTA)

Institute of Electronics Engineers of the Philippines (IECEP) – UAE Chapter

Institute of Integrated Electrical Engineers of the Philippines (IEEE) – UAE Chapter

INSTITUTE OF INTEGRATED ELECTRICAL ENGINEERS OF THE PHILIPPINES, INC. (IIEE) – ABU DHABI Chapter

National Organization of Professional Teachers Incorporated-Filipino International Teachers Society (NOPTI-FITS UAE)

Pambansang Samamahan ng Inhenyero Mekanikal (PSIM)- UAE Chapter

PBC-DNE League of Food and Beverage Entrepreneurs (LFBE)

Philippine Business Council – Abu Dhabi

Philippine Business Council – Dubai & Northern Emirates

Philippine Institute of Certified Public Accountants (PICPA) – Dubai Chapter

Philippine Institute of Chemical Engineers (PIChE) – UAE Chapter

Philippine Institute of Civil Engineers (PICE) – UAE Chapter

Philippine Nurses Association (PNA) UAE Chapter

Philippine Society of Mechanical Engineers (PSME) – UAE Chapter

United Architects of the Philippines – Abu Dhabi 123

United Cebuano

United Global Filipinos of the 21st Century – United Arab Emirates

United Triathlete (UniTri) – UAE

World Championship of Performing Arts (WCOPA) – Team UAE

The Filipino Times is grateful to all involved parties for their commitment to building a more connected and vibrant community. We believe that this collaborative partnership will have a positive impact by bringing the Filipino community to the Middle East and the UAE.