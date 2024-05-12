PPIE 2024 showcases rising stars: Young investors take center stage

In a world where financial literacy is increasingly vital, a young investor is challenging the status quo with their early forays into the world of investing.

Danielle Rose Uy Magsino, a 13-year-old stock trader, recently engaged in a compelling panel discussion centered around the theme of “Start ’em Young: Investing for Young Adults.” The Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE) 2024, which garnered significant attention from both seasoned investors and novices alike, provided invaluable insights into the importance of instilling financial discipline and education from a young age.

At just 13 years old, Danielle Rose Uy Magsino has defied expectations by delving into the complex world of stock trading. Armed with a keen intellect and a thirst for knowledge, Danielle has quickly made a name for herself as a savvy investor with a knack for spotting lucrative opportunities in the stock market.

During the panel discussion, Danielle shared her experience as a young investor.

“Since I was young, my parents are both CPAs and investors, I’ve been drawn to investments,” she said. “That really inspired me to invest.”

“Investment is a way for you to secure your future,” she said, explaining that if things don’t work out, she has a safety net.

“It was thrilling,” she recalled. “I remember my heart was pounding. And actually, I found out that I made a 70% profit,” she said, narrating how she started with a small capital. She also said that she was not after making huge returns in the beginning but tried investing to learn how it works.

“One of the challenges I’ve seen is that some people are impatient with results. So people sell their stocks so easily,” she said. “If your stocks go down, you should wait for it before selling them,” she added.

Danielle’s brother, Jacob, who is also an investor, was also invited to come up on stage to join the discussion.

“When you’re investing, you’re going to make a lot of mistakes,” Jacob said, “so you should learn from their mistakes.”

Danielle said: “Start as early as you can so that you gain knowledge and when you grow up, you’re more experienced than anyone else.”

As the discussion drew to a close, it became evident that age is not a limiting factor when it comes to investing. With passion, determination, and a commitment to lifelong learning, young adults can pave the way toward a brighter financial future for themselves and generations to come.

