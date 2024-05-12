PPIE 2024 Day 2 at PPIE 2024: Expert panels, exclusive offers, dynamic discussions await attendees

The second day of the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE) 2024 kicked off with enthusiasm and anticipation at the prestigious Bristol Hotel in Deira.

The morning will begin with warm welcomes from Dr. Karen Remo, CEO & Founder of the New Perspective Media Group and Chairman of the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE) and Philippine Economic and Investment Summit (PEIS), setting the tone for a day of exploration and collaboration.

“According to the cover story of The Filipino Times, the largest Filipino media outside the Philippines, 7 in 10 Filipinos in the UAE had a significant increase in their salaries over the past 5 years,” Dr. Remo said in her speech.

Because of this strong purchasing power, Dr. Remo touched on the subject of OFWs investing in the Philippines, especially with Manila – the capital of the Philippines becoming the fastest-growing high-end real estate market in the world, according to Knight Frank’s new Wealth Report.

“Filipinos in the UAE are showing an upsurge in interest in investments. Among the 3,200 respondents surveyed, 62 percent indicated that property was their preferred choice,” she said.

Hon. Marford M. Angeles, Philippine Consul General of the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai, also graced the occasion with his presence, emphasizing the strong ties between the Philippines and the UAE.

“The potential for growth in this sector is intense. I encourage everyone to leverage their insights to make informed decisions,” Hon. Angeles said. “When you’re investing in the Philippines, you’re participating in economy nation-building.”

“You’re putting hope and also contributing towards the growth of our country,” he added.

Silver Sponsors of the event include Ayala Land, Hotel101 Global, RLC Residences, and Rockwell Land. They also had exhibitors: Crescent Hills Residences, One Lancaster Park, Tabeer Tours, and Sun Life, as well as Support Sponsors, the Commercial Compliance and Consumer Protection Sector in Dubai Economy and Tourism.

Additionally, the event had contributions from food and beverage and support sponsors: G&M Events Management LLC, DG Events Management; Agemono Express; Bacolod Inasal BBQ; Cabo Koncept; and The Desert Wok Restaurant as well as media partners: The Filipino Times, GMA LifeTV, GMA PinoyTV, and GMA NewsTV.

Attendees will be treated to a diverse array of presentations, including solo presentations, sponsor presentations, and engaging panel discussions. These sessions will delve into key trends and strategies shaping the Philippine real estate and investment landscape, offering attendees invaluable knowledge and expertise.

One of the main highlights of the day will be the signing of a memorandum of understanding between The Filipino Times and more than 20 participants, signaling a commitment to fostering cooperation and synergy within the community.

Additionally, the Filipino Social Club discussed the upcoming 12th Philippine Independence Day Press Conference, underscoring the importance of cultural celebrations and community engagement.

The event will also celebrate talent and creativity with the awarding of the poster and miniature house-making contest from participating schools. The winners showcased their ingenuity and passion for design, adding a vibrant touch to the exhibition.

With a wealth of knowledge, networking opportunities, and exciting events awaiting, there has never been a better time to be part of the Philippine property and investment community.

Don’t miss out on the final day of PPIE 2024! Join us at the Bristol Hotel for a day of inspiration, innovation, and endless possibilities. See you there!