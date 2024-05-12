Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

OFWs learn how to kickstart investments from experts at the 10th PPIE

Kate Sudiacal25 mins ago

Jay Adrian Tolentino, a Financial Educator and Financial Coach in Dubai, and Dr. Ben Lebig, the Value Chain Midterm Strategist, Chevron, and the Author of Trending Up: Expats Guide in Building Strong Foundation on Investments shared during a panel discussion on “Juan Investment: Kickstarting your investment as an expat”  at the 10th Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE) how OFWs can kickstart their investments.

After the discussion, they were also interviewed by a social media correspondent from The Filipino Times where they shared how OFWs can manage their finances for a secured future.

This event was made possible with the support of PPIE’s silver sponsors Ayala Land, Hotel101 Global, RLC Residences, and Rockwell Land; Exhibitors such as Crescent Hills Residences, One Lancaster Park, Tabeer Tours, and Sun Life; and its support sponsor, Commercial Compliance and Consumer Protection Sector in Dubai Economy and Tourism.

G&M Events Management LLC, DG Events Management; Agemono Express; Bacolod Inasal BBQ; Cabo Koncept; and The Desert Wok Restaurant also partnered as food and beverage and support sponsors. With The Filipino Times, GMA LifeTV, GMA PinoyTV, and GMA NewsTV as media partners.

PPIE 2024 brought together industry leaders, investors, and stakeholders to explore the limitless opportunities in the Filipino real estate market.

To learn more about the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition 2024, visit https://ppie.ae/ and follow on social media, @ppieuae on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn, for more updates.

 

 

 

 

 

 

