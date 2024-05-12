Lyndon Magsino explores progressive learning in financial growth at PPIE 2024

In an enlightening EdTalk session at the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE) 2024 at the Bristol Hotel, Deira, Dubai, Lyndon Magsino, a renowned Filipino entrepreneur, investor, Philippine & US Certified Public Accountant (CPA), and author of “The Piso Master,” captivated audiences with his insights on the topic “Investing in knowledge: How progressive learning fuels financial growth.”

The session served as a platform for Magsino to share his wealth of knowledge and expertise in the realm of finance and investment, especially in real estate.

He said that one wins when they instantly invest in a property. “When you buy a property, you gain at the time of buying, not at the time you sell,” Magsino said. “How? By looking at the undervalued monetary assets.”

Magsino also emphasized that although there are many lucrative options out there, real estate investments still win in his heart.

“I love the stock market,” Magsino said. “But 90% of my connections are into real estate.”

“I love real estate. Why? First, it produces cash flow. You have rental income every month, and you’re sitting pretty. Second, it is a real asset. Third, you can use it. Ayaw mo ibenta? Gamitin mo as your house, as your office. It is useful,” he said.

He also touched on the concept of focusing on the little to gain more, which is also an inspiration for his book “The Piso Master.” Moreover, he said that investing is similar to a parable in the Bible.

“Other seeds fell on good soil,” he said. “It came up and yielded a crop, a hundred times more than was sown,” he said, explaining how he hopes that the audience will also yield a hundred times when they invest their time in learning more about sound investments.

As the session drew to a close, Magsino left attendees inspired and empowered to embark on their own quest for knowledge and financial growth, especially when investing in real estate.

The Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE) 2024 was made possible with the support of PPIE’s silver sponsors Ayala Land, Hotel101 Global, RLC Residences, and Rockwell Land. Exhibitors such as Crescent Hills Residences, One Lancaster Park, Tabeer Tours, and Sun Life also played an important role.

Additionally, the event received support from its sponsor, the Commercial Compliance and Consumer Protection Sector in Dubai Economy and Tourism. Partnerships with G&M Events Management LLC, DG Events Management; Agemono Express; Bacolod Inasal BBQ; Cabo Koncept; and The Desert Wok Restaurant as food and beverage and support sponsors further contributed to its success. Lastly, a special thank you to media partners The Filipino Times, GMA LifeTV, GMA PinoyTV, and GMA NewsTV for their invaluable support.