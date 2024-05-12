Hobby hustle: PPIE 2024 panel reveals how passion projects can pad your pocket

Many Filipinos are talented and skilled, but what many do not realize is that they can make money out of these innate gifts.

During the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE) 2024, a panel discussion titled ‘Profitable Passions: Extra Income to Passive Income’ showed how hobbies can shape your future.

Esteemed panelists Ella Orencillo, Artist and Founder of Craftology, Elipas Sibua, UAE National Director of the World Championships of Performing Arts (WCOPA), and Joel Lara, MaEd, PhD Candidate, and Academic Director of Torch Institute Dubai, came together to explore the nexus between personal passions and financial prosperity.

The session discussed leveraging hobbies as avenues for generating additional income. Eventually, these will nurture passive streams of revenue.

Ella Orencillo, acclaimed artist and visionary entrepreneur, said: “When I was doing my EA job, I was doing commission-based jobs on the side,” Orencillo said. “Then I realized I get paid more doing my artist gig than doing my desk job,” she added.

When she realized that she’d rather do the things she loved and earn from them, she quit her full-time job. “I advise my artist friends to make sure they have a safety net. Before I quit my job, I made sure I could pay my expenses for the next 6 months,” she said.

“Always invest in your skill; in yourself. Maybe in the beginning, the money will not come, but you need to have the patience to wait for it,” she added. “Don’t be tired, just be passionate about what you do.”

Sibua agrees that investing in oneself is crucial, especially if one wants to compete with other nationalities.

“In the performing arts, you have to invest talaga if you want to compete,” Sibua said. “If you have the chance to attend training, go for it. You have to invest talaga if you want to compete with other nationalities.”

Meanwhile, Joel Lara, admired the traits of Filipinos who are hardworking, especially when they want more income.

“Eto ang kagandahan ng trait sa Filipinos. We don’t settle for less but we want growth,” he said, agreeing that OFWs need to go after upskilling and training themselves to be better.

“Let me talk about our Filipino expats in the UAE. For example, nagtatrabaho ka bilang admin assistant, but on the side, you’re selling beauty products,” he said.

However, he has a piece of advice for part-timers: “Know your worth as an artist or as a part-timer. Dapat alam mo that what you do has monetary value,” he said.

Throughout the discussion, the panelists said that hobbies are not just pastimes; they are pathways to prosperity. By putting a purpose and a strategy in your passions, you can make money out of it.

