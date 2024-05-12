From posts to profits: PPIE 2024 panel unveils secrets of UAE influencers turned entrepreneurs

Pinoy influencers in the UAE are not here only for likes and shares but also aim to garner more passive income opportunities.

During the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE) 2024, a panel discussion titled ‘UAE Influencers Turned Overseas Business Owners,’ featured Kai Torreflores, Influencer, CEO of Baraqat Al Raksat Ready Garments LLC, and CEO of KT Social Media Marketing.

When it comes to property investments, she said that one must not rely solely on their salaries from their full-time jobs to invest.

“Hindi ka dapat magrerely sa full-time job mo para bayaran yung investment properties mo,” she said, sharing that she gets money from being an influencer to pay for her property investments. “Paano pag naterminate ka?” she added.

“So nung nag invest ako, I ensured na yung pambayad ko, hindi nanggagaling from one source of income lang,” she said.

Moreover, she gave advice on those who want to start investing, explaining that putting your money only into savings does not make it grow. “Maraming pwedeng pag-investan. Paano nalang kung puro ipon ng ipon pero wala namang pumapasok.”

“Gusto ko yung kahit natutulog ako, pumapasok yung pera,” she added.

She also shared about her business, explaining that the reputation of her product reflects on her reputation as well, which is why it is important that everything is of high quality. If not, it will affect her image as an influencer and a business owner.

“Naka-attach na yung name ng product ko, kaya dapat quality talaga,” she said.

She also said that it is important that one trusts in the things they are selling. “Magtiwala ka lang sa product mo,” Torreflores said. “Kung ikaw hindi ka nagtitiwala sa product mo, paano mo maeencourage yung buyers mo na bumili?” she added.

When talking about risks, it is crucial that one must take the risks. She also mentioned the power of positivity.

“Kahit saang aspect ng life natin, andun yung risk natin eh,” she said. “The more na nag-iisip ka ng negative, maaapektuhan talaga yung business. Hindi pa nga nangyayari, nag-iisip ka na ng negative,” she added.

