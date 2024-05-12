Filipino Social Club signs MoU with The Filipino Times at PPIE 2024

The Filipino Social Club (FilSoc) members hosted their own segment during the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE) 2024, where they signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The Filipino Times.

In the segment, they also highlighted the organization’s goals and identity, as well as the upcoming Philippine Independence Day Press Conference happening on June 8th at the World Trade Center, Dubai alongside the second accreditation of FilSoc organizations.

This gathering not only commemorated the rich history and cultural heritage of the Philippines but also marked a pivotal moment in strengthening ties within the Filipino community.

The segment received opening remarks from Hon. Marford M. Angeles, Philippine Consul General of the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai, and Atty. John Rio Bautista, Labor Attache of Department of Migrant Workers – Dubai & Northern Emirates.

After the speech, FilSoc signed the MoU with The Filipino Times, which symbolizes a commitment to collaboration and mutual support between the two parties.

Present at the MoU signing were Vince Ang, Chief Operating Officer of the New Perspective Media Group, Karen D. Cesario, Marketing Head & Chief Integration Officer of RLC Residences, and the President of FilSoc himself, Mr. Ericson P. Reyes, alongside other members of the organization.

“To the FilSoc and the newly accredited group, may this MoU signing be the start of something great,” says Atty. Bautista, Labor Attache of Department of Migrant Workers – Dubai & Northern Emirates.

“I hope to see you all participating in all activities,” he added.

Among the objectives and benefits of the MoU are promoting community initiatives, fostering information exchange, and enhancing engagement among Filipino expatriates.

Apart from the MoU signing, FilSoc President Mr. Reyes was also invited on stage to give his speech regarding the organization’s goals, specifically in securing their own building and amenities. He also re-introduced the organization to PPIE attendees.

“Binigyan po kami ng pera ng gobyerno ng Dubai,” Mr. Reyes said. “Gusto ko pong magkaroon ng sarili nating building,” stating how the organization has inched closer to their goal.

“Kumpleto po yun, meron na tayong swimming pool, may basketball, basta meron nang lahat,” he added.

He also reintroduced FilSoc to the crowd. “What is FilSoc? FilSoc is the FilCom, and FilCom is the FilSoc,” he said. “We have one Filipino community, licensed by the government.”

“We will continue to unite the community. That is our identity, that is our branding. Whatever kung anong gagawin niyo, just approach us,” he added.

The FilSoc also invited the crowd to visit their booth at the PPIE 2024, especially if they want to be accredited under the organization’s name, including the Jumeirah Bikers as well as Deira Cyclist Community, which also signed an MoU with The Filipino Times.

The FilSoc organization offers Filipinos a vibrant community in Dubai. Unity holds the group members together, giving them a strong sense of national identity and showing their commitment to serving the community, as well as being conscientious of the regulations set forth by the host government.