Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsTFT ReachUAE News

Filipinas in Dubai share their their success stories to fellow OFWs at the 10th PPIE

Photo of Kate Sudiacal Kate Sudiacal43 seconds ago

Exemplary Dubai-based ladies showcased the thriving success stories of Filipinas in Dubai during a panel discussion at the 10th PPIE held at The Bristol Hotel, Deira, Dubai. Among them were Julie May De Guzman, the owner of DGSixx Events Management; Frel Villaflor, CEO/Co-Founder of DSF Al Rigga Night Market; and Ellanie Villena, Owner of Angel Wings International Tourism LLC.

This event was made possible with the support of PPIE’s silver sponsors Ayala Land, Hotel101 Global, RLC Residences, and Rockwell Land; Exhibitors such as Crescent Hills Residences, One Lancaster Park, Tabeer Tours, and Sun Life; and its support sponsor, Commercial Compliance and Consumer Protection Sector in Dubai Economy and Tourism.

G&M Events Management LLC, DG Events Management; Agemono Express; Bacolod Inasal BBQ; Cabo Koncept; and The Desert Wok Restaurant also partnered as food and beverage and support sponsors. With The Filipino Times, GMA LifeTV, GMA PinoyTV, and GMA NewsTV as media partners.

PPIE 2024 brought together industry leaders, investors, and stakeholders to explore the limitless opportunities in the Filipino real estate market.

To learn more about the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition 2024, visit https://ppie.ae/ and follow on social media, @ppieuae on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn, for more updates.

Photo of Kate Sudiacal Kate Sudiacal43 seconds ago
Photo of Kate Sudiacal

Kate Sudiacal

Kate is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, where she actively covers a wide range of stories, with a special focus on the Philippines, UAE, and MENA. Her thorough daily summaries of the most significant events appear in The Filipino Times, the Middle East's leading newspaper serving Filipinos. With The Filipino Times' digital platform boasting over 4 million monthly views and nearly half a million followers across various social media channels, Kate's work reaches a wide and engaged audience. Do you have a story to share? Contact Kate at [email protected].

Related Articles

Katie WEB 2024 05 12T202232.721

Hotel101 Global Sales Head shares passive income opportunities for OFWs

13 mins ago
Katie WEB 2024 05 12T200407.473

Experts tackle how OFWs can maximize personal branding and self-development

27 mins ago
Katie WEB 2024 05 12T182638.239

OFWs learn how to kickstart investments from experts at the 10th PPIE

2 hours ago
Danielle Magsino

PPIE 2024 showcases rising stars: Young investors take center stage

2 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button