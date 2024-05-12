Earn as you sleep: PPIE 2024 tackles investing in rental properties

Isn’t it your dream to earn money even as you sleep? The Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE) 2024, hosted at the Bristol Hotel on May 11-12 tackled the topic ‘Investing in Rental Properties: Making Passive Income Work for You.’

The discussion involved renowned industry experts Janice B. Original, Sales Head of Hotel101 Global, and Karen D. Cesario, Marketing Head & Chief Integration Officer of RLC Residences.

Throughout the discussion, the panelists enlighten attendees, particularly Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs), on leveraging rental properties and making sure that they are advancing for a stable passive income.

Original from Hotel101 Global explained why their real estate investment strategies are growing. “We have so many things to launch, as well as our expansion,” she said.

“We’re not only limiting ourselves to the Philippine market. We have already launched into international countries,” she said, assuring that the real estate industry is growing and is one of the best investment options for OFWs.

Meanwhile, Cesario from RLC Residences said that as the real estate industry is growing, their company is also learning, especially from the pandemic. “We’re learning, especially from the pandemic. We’re trying to make up for it just to make sure that we deliver for the buyers,” she said.

“We’re also improving our products. Everything is ready for you. We’re doing all those because we want the units to be very attractive to buyers. It’s not just the accessibility anymore; even the amenities are very attractive,” she said.

Both property developers also offer services where the company offers a hassle-free investment. Investors do not have to worry about several tasks, from contract signing to building and unit maintenance, as both companies do everything as part of their services. This allows one to have passive income without having to be hands-on in their investments.

