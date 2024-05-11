Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Expert tackles business dispute services offered by Dubai Government

Photo of Kate Sudiacal Kate Sudiacal11 seconds ago

Abdullah Bin Kalban, the Business Awareness Officer of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) shared his solo presentation on Business Protection at the 10th edition of the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE), the largest Philippine international property and investment show at Bristol Hotel, Dubai.

Abdullah Bin Kalban oversees business protection policies, ensuring compliance, and promoting ethical business practices at the DET. In his presentation, he highlighted two business dispute services known as “Business Complaint” that consumers can avail.

  1. Contractual Dispute
  2. Intellectual Property Dispute

Photo of Kate Sudiacal Kate Sudiacal11 seconds ago
Photo of Kate Sudiacal

Kate Sudiacal

Kate is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, where she actively covers a wide range of stories, with a special focus on the Philippines, UAE, and MENA. Her thorough daily summaries of the most significant events appear in The Filipino Times, the Middle East's leading newspaper serving Filipinos. With The Filipino Times' digital platform boasting over 4 million monthly views and nearly half a million followers across various social media channels, Kate's work reaches a wide and engaged audience. Do you have a story to share? Contact Kate at [email protected].

Related Articles

Katie WEB 2024 05 11T190921.671

Assistant COO of TIEZA sheds light on PH as a prime tourism destination

1 hour ago
Katie WEB 2024 05 11T182814.139

Dubai Government representative conducts ‘Consumer Awareness Section’ Workshop at the 10th PPIE

2 hours ago
Katie WEB 2024 05 11T152446.333

Philippines’ largest international investment show opens today in Dubai, PPIE launches #InvestPilipinas campaign

5 hours ago
WhatsApp Image 2024 05 11 at 13.02.37 95143b17

10th PPIE officially kicks off at the Bristol Hotel in Deira

8 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button