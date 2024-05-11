Expert tackles business dispute services offered by Dubai Government

Abdullah Bin Kalban, the Business Awareness Officer of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) shared his solo presentation on Business Protection at the 10th edition of the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE), the largest Philippine international property and investment show at Bristol Hotel, Dubai.

Abdullah Bin Kalban oversees business protection policies, ensuring compliance, and promoting ethical business practices at the DET. In his presentation, he highlighted two business dispute services known as “Business Complaint” that consumers can avail.

Contractual Dispute Intellectual Property Dispute