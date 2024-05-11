Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT NewsUAE News

Assistant COO of TIEZA sheds light on PH as a prime tourism destination

Atty. Karen Mae G. Sarinas-Baydo, the Assistant Chief Operating Officer of the Tourism Enterprise Zone Management Sector of the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA), delivered her keynote address entitled ‘Philippines: Your Next Investment Destination – Embracing its beauty, opportunities, and potential for foreigners’ at the 10th edition of the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE), the largest Philippine international property and investment show.

Atty. Sarinas-Baydo seized the opportunity to showcase the Philippines as a prime tourism destination, emphasizing the abundant investment prospects in its key domestic locales.

Additionally, she underscored the tourism sector’s initiatives in the UAE, including establishing a booth at the 2024 Annual Investment Meeting in Abu Dhabi and organizing business briefings with real estate developers and hospitality groups in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

“The government recognizes the pivotal role of private sector investments and, thereby, commits to continuously enhance the business climate,” she said.

She emphasizes how investing in Philippine tourism transcends beyond merely making a profit. As Filipinos, it allows us to reconnect with our roots and contribute to the development of our homeland.

“By partnering with local communities and supporting sustainable tourism practices, investors have the power to drive economic growth, create employment opportunities, and preserve the natural beauty and cultural heritage of the Philippines for generations to come.,” she added.

However, these opportunities are not just limited to overseas Filipinos but also to foreign investors who might be interested.

Atty. Sarinas-Baydo also enlightened attendees on the bilateral agreements between the UAE and the Philippines, expressing her anticipation for the expansion of the engagements towards the tourism sector.

 

 

 

 

 

 

