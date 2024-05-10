Introducing Astela: Alveo Land’s Upscale Development in Circuit Makati

Astela at Circuit Makati is a pre-selling condominium development by Alveo Land, the upscale property developer under Ayala Land, a full-line real estate giant in the Philippines. It is Alveo Land’s 5th project located in Circuit Makati—a premier lifestyle community and entertainment center in Metro Manila’s leading city, Makati.

The name Astela is drawn from the Greek work “astḗr”, which means “star”. The name expresses an environment where contemporary living is at the spotlight, immersed on experiences that amplify one’s everyday life. Makati City is famed and celebrated as Ayala Land’s seat of heritage, housing some of the leading local and multinational corporations’ headquarters, premier shopping and leisure destinations, and prime residential hotspots with the city seeing a daily foot traffic of about 4.2 million people. Ayala Land reimagined Circuit Makati as an entertainment oasis, presenting numerous opportunities for elevated experiences: museums, unique retail installations, and performance centers. In the financial capital of the Philippines, Circuit Makati flourishes as a contemporary city that is more multi-faceted and suited for modern-day needs for recreation and inspiration, and within it, Astela shines bright as a haven for its residents.

Astela offers a range of unit configurations from Studio to Three-Bedroom Units making it suitable for individuals and families of any size. With only 16 units per floor, privacy and exclusivity is ensured in this low-density community while allowing room to make meaningful memories at home. All units also come with premium finishes, complete with kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and a 24-hour property maintenance and services. In addition, Astela gives you access to modern indoor and outdoor amenities: a gym, function room, library, pool deck, zen lounge, and everything you can imagine to maximize well-being and recreation within your reach.

At Ayala Land, live front and center with Circuit Makati. Astela by Alveo Land is located at the Gallery Drive corner Symphony Drive in Circuit Makati and is set to be completed in 2029. To know more about Astela and Ayala Land, come visit Ayala Land International at the 2024 Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition at The Bristol Hotel, Deira, Dubai from May 11 to 12, 2024.