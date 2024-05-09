WCOPA 2024: A fusion of talent and inspiration

On Saturday, May 4, 2024, a vibrant tapestry of culture and talent unfolded at the Versailles Hotel in Riqqa, as 20 delegates and 28 attendees of WCOPA TEAM UAE gathered for the WCOPA 2024 Orientation.

Representing a kaleidoscope of nationalities including China, Portugal, India, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Morocco, and Armenia, this assembly marked the commencement of a journey bound by passion and creativity.

Guiding the proceedings with a blend of expertise and charisma was Jovita Bhaumik, a luminary in the performing arts community. With accolades as a 2022 WCOPA Multi-medalist and Division Winner Champion of the World, Ms. Bhaumik not only enriched the orientation with her wealth of experiences but also mesmerized attendees with a rendition of the Broadway hit “Burn” from the musical Hamilton, adding a personal touch to the event.

Facilitating the orientation was Mr. Elipas Sibua, the esteemed National Director of WCOPA TEAM UAE, and the recipient of the prestigious title of 2022 Outstanding Vocal Coach of the World. Under his guidance, engaging discussions unfolded, delving into the essential elements of becoming a successful performer and the meticulous preparations required for the upcoming competition.

Adding depth to the event were esteemed guests, including Mrs. Marge Carranza, mother of a past WCOPA delegate, who shared sage advice and personal anecdotes from her own WCOPA journey. Alongside her, Allysah Marie Dimaculangan, a prominent figure in the WCOPA community, delivered an inspiring message and captivated the audience with a rendition of the Broadway classic “Reflection” from Disney’s Pocahontas.

The orientation served not only as a platform for camaraderie and learning but also as a source of inspiration for all present. With a diverse array of talents and experiences, the gathering set the stage for the official commencement of WCOPA 2024, igniting a spark of determination and enthusiasm in each participant.

Here are the distinguished 20 delegates representing WCOPA TEAM UAE for 2024:

1. Kadek Rasmawan (Indonesia) – Instrumental contemporary, jazz, and open.

2. Khalifa Budiarsya (Indonesia) – Vocals Broadway, pop, world, open, and contemporary.

3. Rania Tahiri (Morocco) – Vocal broadway, pop, vocal original works, acting contemporary, and open.

4. Craig Fernandes (Portugal) – Vocals with self-accompaniment, vocals country, opera, rock, instrumental classical, instrumental contemporary, jazz, open, and instrumental original works.

5. Keer Wang (China) – Dance contemporary, open, piano classical, piano jazz, piano open, and vocal contemporary.

6. Gatil Ayanian (Armenia) – Vocal Broadway, contemporary, country, open, jazz, and original works.

7. Micaelyn Coelho (India) – Vocals broadway, pop, open, jazz, and country.

8. Erinne Leora Lopez (India) – Modeling casual, vocal open, pop, rock, broadway, contemporary, gospel, world, and vocals with self-accompaniment.

9. Jerusha Meara Dsouza (India) – Vocal pop, broadway, gospel, open, and opera.

10. Vedha Arun Nair (India) – Vocal broadway, pop, world, open, jazz, contemporary, and country.

11. Saheli Natalia Fernandez (Sri Lanka) – Vocal broadway, contemporary, country, open, and pop.

12. Peter Rosaluta (Philippines) – Vocal broadway, gospel, open, pop, jazz, rock, and world.

13. Martinus Miguel Castro (Philippines) – Vocals open, broadway, pop, gospel, jazz, contemporary, instrumental open, and vocals with self-accompaniment.

14. Sheryl Alviz and John Paul Alviz (Mother and Son Duo) from the Philippines – Vocals with self-accompaniment Broadway, open, opera, original works, gospel, and country. John Paul Alviz will also be playing piano classical, contemporary, jazz, and open.

15. Marc Samuel Antillion (Philippines) – Vocal Pop, Broadway, jazz, rock, country, and vocals with self-accompaniment.

16. Zairah Alexine Ragat (Philippines) – Vocals broadway, pop, gospel, contemporary, open, and vocals with self-accompaniment.

17. Castle Lexus Alejandro Castillo and Lorin Alexa Castillo (Dance Duo) from the Philippines – Dance contemporary, hip hop open, and modeling photo.

18. Patrick Morales (Philippines) – Vocals Broadway, pop, contemporary, open, and R&B.

The assembly of such exceptional individuals promises an unforgettable WCOPA 2024 experience, where talent knows no bounds and dreams take flight. Following the orientation, delegates, and attendees came together for a photo shoot, capturing the essence of unity and creativity that defines the WCOPA community.