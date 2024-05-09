This condo tower in Araneta City sets the bar for ‘smart’ living

Written by: Jane Alcazar

Today’s generation of homebuyers often looks for opportunities to customize their spaces to make their lives easier. A recent survey by data provider S&P Global Market Intelligence said 7 in every 10 people usually have at least one smart device at home. This insight only serves to highlight people’s growing preference to simplify their daily lives using technology.

Smart homes offer people the flexibility to maximize their lifestyles while enjoying safety, comfort, and efficiency. This kind of “connected” everyday living is something that future residents of Laurent Park, property giant Megaworld’s latest high-rise residential condominium development in Quezon City, will soon be able to enjoy to the fullest.

The 39-story Laurent Park is Megaworld’s third property within the expansive Manhattan Garden complex within the revitalized Araneta City. The tower will have 752 smart home units in varying types and sizes, ranging from Studio (29 square meters), Studio with Balcony (up to 35.5 square meters), One Bedroom with Balcony (42 square meters), One Bedroom Loft with Lanai (up to 78 square meters), Executive One Bedroom with Balcony (up to 55 square meters), Two Bedroom with Balcony (68 square meters), and Three Bedroom Loft with lanai (132.5 square meters).

“Laurent Park is perfect for future residents who want to enjoy the ease and convenience brought about by smart living. Here, residents enjoy access to seamless connections to different cities and provinces, as well as a variety of top-notch establishments and other must-experience locators within Araneta City. Imagine being in the ultimate lifestyle address in the Metro where you can experience it all,” says Eugene Lozano, first vice president for sales and marketing, Megaworld Manhattan Gardens.

Laurent Park is strategically situated at General Roxas Ave., near the Cubao Expo (formerly Marikina Shoe Expo) – an art, retail, and dining district known for its thriving night-life. The tower is poised to attract all types of residents, offering state-of-the-art technology-led living and a place to relax within a bustling city.

Redefining standards of smart living

All units at Laurent Park will come with digital door locksets, as well as wireless smart home systems that can be accessed remotely using a dedicated phone app. This gives residents the ease and convenience of controlling several unit features, including lighting fixtures and other smart appliances in the living, kitchen, and dining areas as well as the bedroom.

Future residents can access elevators going to their designated floors, as well as enter and exit the parking gates both at the podium and basement levels, via RFID stickers. These are just some of the upgraded features integrated into the high-rise tower.

Inside, residents will be welcomed to a high-ceiling lobby defined by modern and industrial contemporary design. Earth tones are highlighted throughout the space through the use of natural stones and porcelain tiles, complemented by pops of color from upbeat art pieces and a mixture of vibrant and refined furniture.

A host of top-notch amenities located at the 5th floor will be available for the residents’ use, including a loft-type co-working space and a dedicated play area for grownups that feature colorful canopies with benches and a giant chessboard, among others.

A total of six thematic sky lounges located in various floors across the tower, including one that features a mini golf putting area, will serve as convergence and relaxation areas for Laurent Park residents.

Among the amenities that will allow future residents to enjoy the outdoors include an adult pool and a children’s pool that both feature their respective pool lounges, outdoor fitness area with energy-generating fitness equipment, yoga deck, children’s playground, and a kiddie picnic area. Meanwhile, indoor amenities include a bi-level fitness center, children’s day care, game room, and high-ceiling function room that can accommodate up to 50 people. Residents will also be able to access WiFi Internet across all amenity areas.

A variety of green and sustainability features will also be integrated into Laurent Park. There will also be low flow rate fixtures to promote water conservation, occupancy sensors in hallways and parking floors that help conserve energy, LED lights for units and common areas, rainwater harvesting system, and its own materials recovery facility.

At the center of everything

Busy with multiple surrounding terminals, railway lines, and transport hubs, Metro Manila dwellers have often dubbed Cubao as the “center of the universe,” explaining that “all roads lead to Cubao.” With Laurent Park rising soon in the area, residents will be only a few steps away from several mobility hubs and various lifestyle retail shops.

Future residents will be able to explore the city from Laurent Park as it is within walking distance from premium point-to-point (P2P) bus and e-shuttle stops that go around the entire district. Other modes of transportation going to and from neighboring cities and towns are also a walk away. Laurent Park residents will also enjoy convenient access to the University Belt and the business districts of Makati, Ortigas, and Fort Bonifacio through the nearby MRT-3 and LRT-2 stations.

Also, just a few minutes away from Laurent Park are the Smart Araneta Coliseum, Farmers Market, New Frontier Theater, as well as hotels and other commercial outlets.

Laurent Park is the latest residential condominium development from Megaworld, the only Philippine real estate development company to earn a ‘Hall of Fame’ distinction as ‘Best Developer’ after winning the Outstanding Developer Award at the Property and Real Estate Excellence Award by FIABCI Philippines for three straight years (2015, 2016, and 2017). The company was also named the ‘Best Developer’ at the prestigious. Philippines Property Awards by PropertyGuru for three consecutive years (2016, 2017, and 2018). The condominium is scheduled for completion in 2029.