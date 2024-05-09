Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

PBBM says all regions will receive help amid El Niño

Camille Quirino

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has pledged government assistance for all regions and provinces affected by the intense drought and heat caused by El Niño.

Marcos said that he led the distribution of assistance to farmers, families, and fisherfolk at the Universidad de Zamboanga Summit Center in Barangay Tetuan, Zamboanga City.

In his speech, he said that not only Zamboanga will receive assistance from the government but also all regions in the country.

“Hindi lang Zamboanga ang ating hahatiran ng tulong kundi lahat ng rehiyon ay aking dadalawin. Buong bansa ay tatamasa ng mga programa na ating pinagkakaloob,” the President said.

He also discussed in his speech that there were 3.6 million individuals who had been affected by the severe El Niño. Meanwhile, the damage to agriculture has reached PHP 5.9 billion.

“Lalarga tayo sa buong kapuluan. Walang rehiyon na maiiwan, walang lalawigan na makakaligtaan. Hindi ang lokal na pamahalaan ang dudulog sa Malacañang. Ang Malacañang ang pupunta sa mamamayan,” he added.

The President distributed PHP 10,000 financial assistance to beneficiaries from the Zamboanga Peninsula. He also gave PHP 58 million in monetary support to the City of Zamboanga and the Provinces of Zamboanga del Sur, Zamboanga del Norte, and Zamboanga Sibugay.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) will also distribute PHP 10,000 to fisherfolk and farmers through the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) Program.

