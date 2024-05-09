Ex-faculty member apologizes for plagiarizing student’s thesis

A former faculty member published a formal apology letter on Facebook for plagiarizing her advisee’s thesis.

The letter, which was published in the Department of English Language and Literature of USM’s Facebook page, wrote: “I am Riceli C. Mendoza, a former faculty member of the Department of English Language and Literature, University of Southern Mindanao, Kabacan, Cotabato.”

“My sincere apology to Jemima M. Atok, AB English graduate and my advisee, for the emotional pain that I have caused you and your family,” Mendoza wrote.

“I am very sorry to publish your thesis in my name. I am truly sorry that I failed to recognize you as the author and the owner of the published paper/article. Instead, I claimed it as my own,” she added in the letter.

Mendoza said that she honestly acknowledged her fault and gave reassurance that it would not happen again.

Meanwhile, the Department of English Language and Literature of USM released an official statement, stating that their department had “no knowledge of the matter until a complaint was filed.”

Moreover, posting the apology letter was the complainant’s pre-condition to desist, to which Mendoza agreed.

The Department of English Language and Literature of USM urges the public to stop formulating their own stories as the complainant and the respondent already reached a mutually acceptable settlement.