Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Ex-faculty member apologizes for plagiarizing student’s thesis

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino49 mins ago

A former faculty member published a formal apology letter on Facebook for plagiarizing her advisee’s thesis.

The letter, which was published in the Department of English Language and Literature of USM’s Facebook page, wrote: “I am Riceli C. Mendoza, a former faculty member of the Department of English Language and Literature, University of Southern Mindanao, Kabacan, Cotabato.”

“My sincere apology to Jemima M. Atok, AB English graduate and my advisee, for the emotional pain that I have caused you and your family,” Mendoza wrote.

“I am very sorry to publish your thesis in my name. I am truly sorry that I failed to recognize you as the author and the owner of the published paper/article. Instead, I claimed it as my own,” she added in the letter.

Mendoza said that she honestly acknowledged her fault and gave reassurance that it would not happen again.

Meanwhile, the Department of English Language and Literature of USM released an official statement, stating that their department had “no knowledge of the matter until a complaint was filed.”

Moreover, posting the apology letter was the complainant’s pre-condition to desist, to which Mendoza agreed.

The Department of English Language and Literature of USM urges the public to stop formulating their own stories as the complainant and the respondent already reached a mutually acceptable settlement.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino49 mins ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

Katie WEB 2024 05 09T054038.134

This condo tower in Araneta City sets the bar for ‘smart’ living

5 hours ago
Katie WEB 2024 05 08T192432.862

Batangas Governor at 80, marries lawyer nearly half his age

15 hours ago
Katie WEB 2024 05 08T175042.918

Emirates Draw: Celebrating Wins and New Beginnings Worldwide

17 hours ago
Katie WEB 2024 05 08T172531.097

High-level PH, UAE government officials to open 10th edition of PPIE

18 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button