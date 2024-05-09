Dog tips off drug shipment worth P56M in a balikbayan box

A dog has been able to tip off Customs officials about a balikbayan box containing a drug shipment worth P56 million at the Manila International Container Port (MICP).

The BOC said that the drug shipment could be a test shipment to check if it can pass through government officials.

After the x-ray inspection, the dog then scratched the box indicating that there could be drugs inside the shipment.

The box contained electric fans and water heaters, but it was discovered that there were drugs wrapped inside the items.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency confirmed that there were drugs inside the shipment.

Eight kilos of shabu were detected which have a total street value of P56 million.

“Meron na po kaagad tayo nakuhang initial raw intel information na merong illegal drugs na manggagaling po sa Thailand kaya sunud-sunod na po ang ating profile ng shipments na dumarating lalong lalo na po itong mga balikbayan boxes,” said Alvin Enciso, chief of Customs Intelligence and Investigation Services (CIIS) in a GMA News report.

Authorities are also investigating the receiver and the sender of the shipment.

“Definitely po masu-suspend po yung importer of record; the case records will also be referred to the Bureau Action Team against smuggling for the proper case buildup and prosecution ng mga tao behind,” the Customs official added.