Dubai named among Best Maritime Capitals in the World 2024

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino5 hours ago

Courtesy: WAM

Dubai’s global recognition soars as it clinches a spot on the list of the Best Maritime Capitals in the World 2024.

According to an international report by Menon Economics and Det Norsk Veritas GL, Dubai is recognized as the best maritime capital in the Arab world and 11th in the world. This achievement is remarkable progress as the city advanced by two ranks compared to 2022.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said: “In a clear indication of the effectiveness and efficiency of the comprehensive development strategy pursued by the Dubai Maritime Authority, the results achieved by Dubai in the index of the best maritime capitals embody the strength and attractiveness of its economy, which distinguishes its position as a global arena for security and stability, occupying advanced positions in the fields of safety, technology, and public affairs.”

The report shows that Dubai progressed on five main factors: ports and logistics, attractiveness and competitiveness, shipping centers, technology, and financial and legal aspects.

Moreover, the emirate also advanced in using friendly green technology to help the environment.

The UAE continues to develop a comprehensive set of plans and initiatives to help increase the competitiveness of its maritime sector.

 

