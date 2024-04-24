Sun Life Philippines continues tradition of being a trusted brand among Filipinos

Sun Life Philippines is an exhibitor for the upcoming Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE) where they will offer exclusive deals and special offers available only during the PPIE event.

Sun Life of Canada (Philippines), Inc. once again bags the Platinum Award in the Life Insurance category of the recently concluded Trusted Brand Awards organized by Reader’s Digest.

The Platinum Award is considered the highest honor in the Trusted Brand Awards, as there is only one sole winner bestowed with such honor. The recognition is wholly based on consumer voting, where over 8,000 individuals in the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Taiwan rate 50 categories of products and services according to their trustworthiness, credibility, quality, value, innovation, social responsibility, and understanding of customer needs. In the Life Insurance category, Sun Life was once again chosen by Filipinos as their most trusted brand.

This achievement comes amid Sun Life being dubbed as the number one life insurer in the country in terms of premium income, based on a report released by the Insurance Commission.

“With much humility and gratitude, we sincerely thank the Filipino people for the trust and confidence that they have given us,” says Carla Gonzalez-Chong, Chief Client Experience and Marketing Officer of Sun Life Philippines.

“Throughout the past 129 years that Sun Life has been in the Philippines, we have remained committed to being a purpose-driven organization that is determined to help our Clients achieve lifetime financial security and live healthier lives . This recognition will inspire us to persevere with our mission.”

The Trusted Brand Awards was held last March 22, 2024, at the Marco Polo Hotel in Ortigas, Pasig City, and was attended by Sun Life’s Carla Gonzalez-Chong, Chief Client Experience & Marketing Officer; Don Aaron Peji, Brand Strategy & Management Head; and Lennie Arboleda, Public Relations & Corporate Communications Head.

This is Sun Life’s 15th year in a row to be recognized in the Trusted Brand Awards, receiving the Platinum Award in the past seven years and the Gold Award prior.

