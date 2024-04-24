NAIA eyes bigger lounge for OFWs at Terminal 3

A bigger lounge for departing Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW) at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 in Pasay is being eyed by the San Miguel Corporation (SMC) consortium.

House Speaker Martin Romualdez commended San Miguel Corporation (SMC), under the leadership of CEO Ramon S. Ang, for their proposal to build an OFW lounge that is similar to the one in Terminal 1, Parañaque City, as reported by the Philippine News Agency (PNA).

SMC-SAP & Co. Consortium of San Miguel Holdings Corp. is among those who bagged the PHP170.6-billion PPP (public-private partnership) project aimed at a comprehensive rehabilitation and operation of NAIA.

What does this planned lounge have to offer?

According to Romualdez, the agreed space for this new OFW lounge will be larger and will almost be twice as big as the original plan. This OFW lounge is anticipated to be operational by the end of June and is expected to be able to accommodate around 200 passengers. Moreover, there will be a subsequent donation of four TV sets for this lounge as well as complete amenities.