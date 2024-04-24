Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT NewsUAE News

DMW grants request of families of OFWs who died in Dubai to investigate deaths

DMW OIC Hans Leo J. Cacdac visited the father and sister of OFW Jenny Gamboa at their home in Bacolor, Pampanga. (Courtesy: DMW/Facebook)

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) granted the request of the families of the two overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who died in Dubai following massive flooding to further investigate the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

In a Facebook post, DMW officer-in-charge Hans Cacdac has issued instructions to retain a lawyer in the UAE to investigate the circumstances leading to the deaths of OFWs Marjorie Saquing and Jenny Gamboa.

“Both families said they had doubts over initial reports the OFWs died from suffocation while stranded inside their shuttle bus at the height of the floods,” the DMW said in a statement.

The Migrant Workers Office in Dubai (MWO-Dubai) said they are coordinating with UAE authorities to expedite the repatriation of the remains of the deceased OFWs.

“They are also working to secure the official report on the deaths of OFWs Gamboa and Saquing for the DMW’s retained lawyer to review,” the department added.

Cacdac also visited the father and sister of Gamboa at their home in Bacolor, Pampanga and assured them that the government is exerting efforts to bring home the OFW remains.

