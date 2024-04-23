Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT NewsUAE News

Woman in Pakistan gives birth to sextuplets

A woman in Pakistan has delivered six healthy babies after attending a routine check-up at a private medical clinic. The birth took place at a hospital in the Bannu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where the woman, whose identity remains undisclosed, gave birth to four girls and two boys on Friday, April 19.

The 27-year-old mother and her sextuplets were reported to be in good health and stable condition following the birth. However, they were later transferred to the Combined Military Hospital in Bannu for further observation. The family hails from the Datta Khel area of North Waziristan.

Medical authorities at the hospital confirmed that both the mother and her newborns were in good health without any complications. The infants were placed in incubators as a precautionary measure.

Dr. Farzana, the medical superintendent at the hospital, expressed joy over the birth of the sextuplets, ensuring that the family received all necessary medical care and facilities during their stay.

Multiple births such as these are exceptionally rare, with sextuplets occurring only about once in every 4.5 million pregnancies, according to medical experts. Such pregnancies are often associated with higher risks of complications compared to single pregnancies.

The first known surviving sextuplets were born in South Africa in 1974.

Justin is a Senior Assistant Editor and Content Producer at The Filipino Times. She was a TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News, where she covered news stories and reports for TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila, and DZMM Teleradyo. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinaguilar.nerona or send your story at: [email protected]

