Sharjah helps homeowners affected by flood

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino4 hours ago

The government of Sharjah said that it will provide aid to homeowners affected by natural disasters.

Under the directives of the Crown Prince and the Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, the Executive Council conducted a meeting to discuss how to deal with the repercussions of the weather situation.

The discussion included two things: assessing the damage caused by the weather to get ready for future calamities and the plan to return affected families to their homes and normal lives.

Under Executive Council Resolution No. 8 of 2024 amending Executive Council Resolution No. 28 of 2023, it is stated that assisting homeowners affected by natural disasters in the Emirate of Sharjah will receive aid from the Government.

As part of this Resolution, the Council has approved granting commercial and economic establishments the opportunity to defer payment of fees for renewal and related violations for one month. This is also after taking into account the effects caused by the calamity.

Affected families can issue a report proving the state of damage to benefit from the Government’s assistance. They can submit their reports to the Sharjah Digital Platform using this link: http://e.shj.ae/inquiry.

