PH inks multiple agreements with Qatar

President Ferdinand ”Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, the Amir of the State of Qatar presided over the presentation of nine (9) newly inked agreements at the bilateral meeting between the Philippines and Qatar at the President’s Hall in Malacañan Palace on April 22, 2024.

“With the Philippines and Qatar sharing 43 years of deep friendship and cooperation, I am certain that our discussions today will translate to stronger collaboration in common fields of interests,” said Marcos during the event.

“The Philippines is an important partner for us in many fields, especially in trade and economic cooperations. And we aspire to improve these relations through increased communications between the private sector in both countries,” said His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

During the bilateral agreement, the representatives from the Qatar and Philippines were able to sign the following:

Agreement between the Government of the Republic of the Philippines and the Government of the State of Qatar on the waiver of visa requirements for holders of diplomatic and special or official passports Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Republic of the Philippines and the Government of the State of Qatar on cooperation in the field of sports Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Republic of the Philippines and the Government of the State of Qatar on cooperation in the field of youth Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Republic of the Philippines and the Government of the State of Qatar on cooperation in combating human trafficking Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Republic of the Philippines and the Government of the State of Qatar on technical cooperation and capacity-building on climate change Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Republic of the Philippines and the Government of the State of Qatar in the field of tourism and business events Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Republic of the Philippines and the Government of the State of Qatar on mutual recognition of seafarers’ certificates Memorandum of Understanding between the Philippines Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry Memorandum of Understanding between the Davao City Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry

In the aforementioned meeting, both leaders reached a mutual agreement to enhance their ties and delve deeper into potential avenues for collaboration between both countries.

His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, the Amir of the State of Qatar, during his speech, also thanked the Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) who are currently in Qatar.

“It is my pleasure to take this opportunity to praise the Filipino community residing in the State of Qatar and their effective contribution to the development progress in our country,” he said.

In a social media post on Facebook, the Philippine President also expressed his words of thanks to the Qatari leader. He wrote:

I convey a warm Filipino welcome to H.H. Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar, during his two-day State Visit to the Philippines.

We had a productive discussion on how our countries can further strengthen our political and socio-cultural ties, through enhanced cooperation in various areas. We also exchanged views on important issues and expressed optimism for increased trade and investment.