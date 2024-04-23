Kris Fade defends UAE from flood critics

Radio presenter and host Kris Fade defended the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after it had witnessed its heaviest rainfall in 75 years.

After the heavy rainfall on April 16, several netizens criticized the country’s drainage system. Nevertheless, Kris Fade said he was proud of the people of the UAE.

In an Instagram post, the radio host said: “I just want to applaud us here in the UAE because like any of us, we defend what we love, and we love the UAE.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kris Fade (@krisfade)

“If you live in this country, you would have seen from the outside, [there are] media and publications trying to bash the UAE. They’re trying to say that we don’t have the drainage system, and it’s cloud seeding, and they’re not gonna recover,” he said.

Also Read: OFWs’ resilience shines as they brave Dubai floods to reach work

However, he said that he was proud of the locals and the expats who have made videos online, defending the country they are living in.

In one video, a man was seen saying: “Five months worth of UK rain fell in 12 hours here in the UAE. Anywhere else in the world, if that would have happened, there would have been floods as well.”

Another one said: “I’m incredibly grateful for this country. I’ve got no time for anyone who complains about it.”

In one of his previous videos, Kris explained how Dubai’s drainage system was doing fine and how any other drainage system in the world would suffer from the same amount of rainfall. The post earned several positive comments and some negative.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kris Fade (@krisfade)

“You just talked about drainages, now explain to us about the leaking roofs and windows,” one commenter said.

“Our drainage system needs improvement,” another commenter said. “It’s not bad. It needs improvement. Why so? To accommodate the new normal, which is more intense and frequent cloud seeding, and of course climate change.”

Also Read: Local mechanics clear flooded road in Dubai

Although there were many negative comments about the flood in the UAE, many locals and expats have helped each other during these trying times in the country. While calamities can often reveal the worst in individuals, they’ve also brought out the best in each other.