Families of 2 OFWs who died in Dubai seeks clarification on cause of death

The families of the two overseas Filipino workers who died during the severe flooding in Dubai are seeking clarification on the circumstances surrounding their death.

Initial reports showed that Jennie Gamboa and Marjorie Ancheta from Pampanga and Cagayan died from suffocation while they were inside a shuttle service.

Their families, however, are not convinced.

“Ayaw kong maniwala, kasi yung dalawang kasama niya [at] driver walang pasa sa kanilang katawan, pero bakit sila namatay?” Alejandrino Gamboa, father of Jennie, told GMA News.

“May doubt po kami na may foul play po talaga sa nangyari. Sana matulungan niyo po kami if may foul play or suffocation po talaga ang nangyari sa loob ng van,” Jonalie Gamboa, Jennie’s sister added.

The family of Ancheta also expressed doubts on the reports of their relative’s death.

“Noong una, sabi nila nakuryente, tapos sabi naman ng asawa ko, kung nakuryente dapat lahat sila na nakasakay dun — lahat sila — namatay. Kasi sabi nila sa amin, may dalawang naka-survive, ‘yung driver at saka ‘yung staff yata ng school,” Maricris Ancheta, Marjorie’s mother, said in the report.

The families are now seeking the assistance of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration or OWWA as they seek clarification on the matter.