Expanding Investment Portfolio: Why Premium Condo Living is the Way to Go by RLC Residences

Over the years, real estate – alongside other traditional investment avenues – has emerged as a strong,compelling option for those looking to broaden their investment horizons. For investors, it is vital to constantly seek ways to diversify their portfolios to mitigate risks and optimize returns.

In this article, we will explore the benefits of diversifying your investment portfolio with premium condos and the unique advantages they offer.

Capital Appreciation

In a report presented by Colliers Philippines in RLC Residences’ Property Preview last January, residential options remain to be one of the best investment choices given the rise of capital appreciation. Prime locations, beyond-standard amenities, and high-quality construction can contribute to the increased value of these properties over time.

“Cebu definitely is another thriving location outside Metro Manila. It has the largest office and residential stock outside the National Capital Region. Cebu is also recording a very good pick up of upscale and premium-priced condominiums. Interesting example is Mantawi Residences which is recording very good take up from OFWs and local investors from Cebu who are looking for properties to invest in,” said Joey Bondoc, Colliers Philippines’ Research Director during the event.

Launched last year, Mantawi Residences by RLC Residences calls Ouano Avenue in Mandaue City its home – an emerging location that connects future investors to multiple establishments in Cebu and Mandaue cities such as major hospitals, commercial centers, and academic institutions.

Thanks to its strategic location and premium features, Mantawi Residences has already incurred a 3% value appreciation – less than a year after this development was launched to the public.

Rental Demands

In the same event, Colliers Philippines also noted that rentals have risen by an average of nearly 4% per annum since 2008. As for premium condos, these often attract high-quality tenants willing to pay a premium for the upscale lifestyle and convenience these properties offer. This steady rental income stream provides investors with a reliable cash flow, helping to offset the costs associated with property ownership, such as mortgage payments, property taxes, and maintenance expenses.

Mantawi Residences offers generously-sized units ranging from 46 sqm. one-bedroom flats to 207 sqm. penthouse. These units all come with loggias that serve as extended living space of each home. Additionally, smart home features are incorporated for enhanced safety and convenience.

Less Volatility

Colliers Philippines also pointed out that residential properties pose less volatility as an investment option due to its long-term nature. Premium condos, often located in prime areas, provide investors with a tangible and stable asset – especially as this tends to exhibit more stability over the long term. Premium condos, in particular, benefit from their desirability in the real estate market, making them a valuable addition to a diversified portfolio.

In choosing which property to avail, make sure to purchase only from reputable developers who have proven track record to deliver quality projects. Mantawi Residences is being developed by RLC Residences, the residential division of property giant Robinsons Land. The developer has been in the industry for more than three decades, with projects recognized by local and international award-giving bodies. Specific to Mantawi Residences, the property is hailed Best Premium Condo – Visayas by Lamudi Philippines’ The Outlook:The Outlook 2023: Philippine Real Estate Awards while DOT Property recognized it as Best High-End Lifestyle Condo in the Philippines and across Southeast Asia.

To learn more about Mantawi Residences and other premium condominium projects of RLC Residences, visit rlcresidences.com and join this year’s PPIE.

