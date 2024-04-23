Dubai Government orders early salary payments for govt employees

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai has directed the early payment of salaries to government employees in Dubai. This is following the adverse weather condition that hit the United Arab Emirates on April 16, 2024.

According to the news shared by the Emirates News Agency (WAM), this directive aims to help affected employees to manage their needs and ensure their wellbeing. The payment is set on April 23, 2024.

Recently, the Crown Prince went on a meeting with government officials to discuss comprehensive plans in preparation of unexpected natural crises.

At a meeting with government officials in Dubai, we set directives to prepare comprehensive plans in response to natural crises’ such as the unexpected current weather conditions. We closely monitored updates and emphasized that the safety of all citizens, residents, and… pic.twitter.com/gFfz0pcA7X — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) April 18, 2024

Meanwhile, other entities in Dubai have also worked well in dealing with the aftermath of the adverse weather condition that hit the UAE. Authorities such as the Dubai Police, Dubai Ambulance, Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) have been proactive in their commitment to ensuring the wellbeing of citizens and residents of Dubai.