Ex-Pres Duterte clarifies he’s not opposing Marcos

Staff Report

Courtesy: PCO/AFP

Former President Rodrigo Duterte clarified that he is not in opposition and against the administration of President Bongbong Marcos.

“I am not in the opposition. I am not against Marcos,” said Duterte in an ABS-CBN News report.

The former president previously dared Marcos to undergo a comprehensive drug testing. He also expressed his opposition to the administration’s push to change the constitution.

Duterte also explained the reason why he did not endorse Marcos during the 2022 presidential elections despite being the running mate of his daughter and Vice President Sara Duterte.

“I did not support him because I had gone through being president and I had friends who were running for president. I didn’t endorse him so nobody would be sad,” said Duterte.

Marcos, for his part, said he is not paying attention to all the tirades thrown against him by the former president.

He also said that his relationship with the Duterte family is complicated.

“I don’t need to pay any attention to that… The former president is a highly experienced lawyer. He should know that ad hominem attacks have no place in these kinds of discussions,” Marcos previously said.

