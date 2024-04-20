Taking Green Steps: OFWs Must-Know Laws on UAE’s Path to Sustainability

Earth Day, observed annually on April 22nd, calls for collective action toward a greener planet. In the United Arab Emirates (UAE), President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed extends the Year of Sustainability theme to 2024, emphasizing the nation’s “ongoing collective commitment to protect and preserve the environment for the benefit of future generations.”

This article explores how OFWs can actively participate in the country’s sustainability efforts.

Goodbye, Plastic

The world has witnessed the environmental impacts of plastic bag usage. According to the UN Environment Programme, approximately 5 trillion plastic bags are used worldwide.

The UAE has taken strides to reduce plastic pollution, exemplified by Executive Council Resolution No. (124) of 2023, which banned plastic bags in January 2024.

Overseas Filipinos can adopt eco-friendly alternatives to carry their items, particularly groceries. Some alternatives to plastic bags include tote bags and eco-bags, aligning with the UAE’s vision for a plastic-free future.

Expanding the ban beyond plastics

Beyond plastic bags, the UAE is to eliminate more types of single-use products this year. This includes plastic stirrers, plastic cups, plastic cotton swabs, and plastic straws.

The ban on single-use products is not only limited to plastic products. Under the Executive Council Resolution No. (124) of 2023 on single-use products, the UAE will ban non-plastic products in June 2024, as long as they are for single-use purposes. These products include food delivery packaging materials, styrofoam cups and plates, and so on.

As an alternative, overseas Filipinos can use reusable food containers as well as water bottles, or else they will face a fine of AED 200. Those who repeat the same violations within the year will have their penalties doubled, with a maximum not exceeding AED 2,000.

The banning of plastics is just the first step that the country is taking to foster a better environment. Here are other things that OFWs must know when it comes to UAE laws and initiatives concerning the environment.

Combatting Littering

Stringent regulations against littering are enforced across the UAE, with fines imposed for wasted disposal in public spaces. In Dubai, the Executive Council Resolution No. (14) of 2015 prohibits littering waste in public places. Failure to comply with this Resolution can result in a fine of AED 500.

Likewise, the Resolution encourages its people to be responsible residents of the country by implementing laws against littering whether on land or at sea. In Dubai, you can get fined AED 1,000 for dumping general or organic waste in different kinds of bodies of water. This includes seawater, beaches, creek waters, and ports.

If you’re a motorist, you must not litter from your vehicle windows. According to the UAE Unified Federal Traffic Law, car owners can get fined as high as AED 1,000 and even receive 6 black points for dumping waste on the streets from their vehicles.

Burning waste

In some parts of the world, burning waste is a common habit. However, when done irresponsibly, it poses health risks and can contribute to air pollution. To prevent the dangers of open burning which may put people at risk if they burn prohibited materials such as garbage, plastic, and materials with toxic chemicals, the UAE Executive Council Resolution No. (14) of 2015 states that disposing of waste by burning can get you fined up to AED 1,000.

However, burning waste to turn it into energy is a different story. The UAE focuses on sustainable waste management through initiatives like Waste-to-Energy (WtE) facilities. The said facility is automated to process waste by collecting discharge and feeding it into a boiler to produce steam. The steam then drives turbine generators to generate electricity. The country is already building WtE facilities in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah, and Sharjah, which not only helps in reducing waste in landfills but also helps create clean energy.

Promoting energy conservation

Efforts to conserve energy extend to individual households, with fines for air conditioning system leaks and recommendations for energy-efficient home electronics.

Under the Executive Council Resolution No. (14) of 2015 states that those who let their air conditioning system leak onto pavements and roads will face an AED 100 fine. OFWs can contribute to energy conservation by adhering to recommended temperatures and upgrading to eco-friendly appliances.

Not only is it a nuisance for people living below your apartment, but a leakage also indicates a larger issue with your AC. Moreover, such leaks can lead to water damage and overwork your unit, resulting in higher electricity bills, which contradicts one of the goals of Earth Day – to preserve energy.

According to the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), residents can use the High Water Usage Alert notification, which allows them to get notified of any leaks.

As for the suggested temperature for air conditioning systems, residents should set their ACs to 24 degrees Celsius. DEWA also says that for each degree you increase the temperature, you can save up to 5% on AC consumption.

Moreover, DEWA advises residents to replace their AC units if they are 10 years old with new, energy-efficient ACs rated 4 or 5 stars by the Emirates Authority for Standardization and Metrology (ESMA).

As the UAE leads the charge for a greener future, OFWs play a vital role in supporting its sustainability efforts. Earth Day serves as a reminder of our collective responsibility to preserve the planet for future generations. How about you? How do you celebrate Earth Day in the UAE? Join the conversation and be part of the movement towards a more sustainable world.