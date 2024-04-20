Sheikh Hamdan issues directives to develop comprehensive weather emergency plan

Following the record-breaking rainfall that hit the United Arab Emirates (UAE) this week, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, has ordered top officials of the Dubai government to develop a comprehensive proactive plan to further enhance the emirate’s preparedness in dealing with unexpected weather conditions.

According to a post on social media platform X, Sheikh Hamdan had a meeting with government officials to address the situation and discuss significant steps in moving forward.

“At a meeting with government officials in Dubai, we set directives to prepare comprehensive plans in response to natural crises’ such as the unexpected current weather conditions,” Sheikh Hamdan wrote.

At a meeting with government officials in Dubai, we set directives to prepare comprehensive plans in response to natural crises’ such as the unexpected current weather conditions. We closely monitored updates and emphasized that the safety of all citizens, residents, and… pic.twitter.com/gFfz0pcA7X — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) April 18, 2024

Sheikh Hamdan, together with local authorities, is closely monitoring updates and assures the public that their safety is the government’s highest priority.

During the meeting, His Highness emphasized that the recent challenges faced by Dubai present an opportunity for the emirate to enhance its emergency response systems and establish a new mechanism supported by proactive plans to handle different scenarios.

According to him, adverse weather conditions should not hinder the growth of Dubai and the country, instead, it should serve as a way to further improve the emirate’s crisis readiness plans.

“Dubai’s resilience grows with every challenge, ensuring we continuously adapt, improve, and progress for the sake of our people’s safety,” he wrote on X.