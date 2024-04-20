Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Sheikh Hamdan issues directives to develop comprehensive weather emergency plan

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera7 hours ago

Following the record-breaking rainfall that hit the United Arab Emirates (UAE) this week, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, has ordered top officials of the Dubai government to develop a comprehensive proactive plan to further enhance the emirate’s preparedness in dealing with unexpected weather conditions.

According to a post on social media platform X, Sheikh Hamdan had a meeting with government officials to address the situation and discuss significant steps in moving forward.

“At a meeting with government officials in Dubai, we set directives to prepare comprehensive plans in response to natural crises’ such as the unexpected current weather conditions,” Sheikh Hamdan wrote.

Sheikh Hamdan, together with local authorities, is closely monitoring updates and assures the public that their safety is the government’s highest priority.

During the meeting, His Highness emphasized that the recent challenges faced by Dubai present an opportunity for the emirate to enhance its emergency response systems and establish a new mechanism supported by proactive plans to handle different scenarios.

According to him, adverse weather conditions should not hinder the growth of Dubai and the country, instead, it should serve as a way to further improve the emirate’s crisis readiness plans.

“Dubai’s resilience grows with every challenge, ensuring we continuously adapt, improve, and progress for the sake of our people’s safety,” he wrote on X.

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera7 hours ago
Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne is a reporter at The Filipino Times. She was a news correspondent for the Provincial Government of Bataan in the Philippines. Lianne takes pleasure in winning over readers' hearts by featuring impactful stories that matter to both the Filipino and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Lianne on Facebook: www.facebook.com/liyanstar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

Omillionaire Draw 101

O! Millionaire Episode 101: Biggest grand prize of AED100 million announced, could you be the next lucky winner?

5 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2024 04 20T171318.984

Hypermarkets have enough stocks, and price stability is our priority — Lulu Group

15 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2024 04 20T145302.992

Lost your license plate? Here’s how to get a lost certificate via Dubai Police app

3 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2024 04 20T130123.447

‘You’re my greatest achievement’: Kris Aquino pens heartfelt birthday greeting to son Bimby

4 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button