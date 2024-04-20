PRC announces Top 10 scorers in April 2024 Physicians Licensure Exam

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) has revealed the standout performers in the April 2024 Physicians Licensure Examination (PLE), highlighting the top 10 achievers.

Out of the 3,434 candidates who took the grueling examination across various locations including the National Capital Region, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, and others, a total of 1,906 emerged victorious, marking a commendable 55.5% passing rate.

Topping the list of high achievers are the following individuals:

Christopher Niño Duane Mendoza from Matias H. Aznar Memorial College of Medicine, leading with an outstanding score of 89.25. Edison Ong from the University of Santo Tomas, closely following with an impressive score of 89.08. Raian Isabelo Suyu from Far Eastern University Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation, securing the third position with an admirable score of 88.83. Patrisha Ysabelle Cacayuran from the University of the East Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center, achieving a notable score of 87.92. James Patrick Ocampo from the University of the Philippines – Manila, clinching the fifth position with a score of 87.75. Vergel Jigs Enriquez from the University of Santo Tomas, demonstrating excellence with a score of 87.67. Fatima Ericka Vista from the University of the Philippines Manila, showcasing commendable performance with a score of 87.17. Eryll Paolo Alea from the University of Santo Tomas, securing the eighth position with a score of 87.08. Mary Angelie Cabañez from West Visayas State University – La Paz, attaining a notable score of 87.00. Elica Yem Arcilla from Bicol University – Daraga, rounding off the top ten list with a score of 86.92.

You can view the complete list of passers HERE.

The PRC highlighted the University of the East Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center (UERM-MMC) as the top-performing institution, achieving an impressive 89.23% passing rate with 58 out of 65 examinees succeeding.

Additionally, the University of Santo Tomas (UST) showcased commendable results, with 84.85% of its 66 takers passing the examination.

The PRC extended its congratulations to all successful examinees and emphasized that the results were released within three working days from the conclusion of the examination. Registration for the issuance of a Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will commence online starting May 16, 2024.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the successful examinees will be announced in due course, marking the beginning of their professional journey in the field of medicine.