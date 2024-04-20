Latest News

Philippine Airlines extends Free Shuttle Service Program until October 2024

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 4 hours ago

Good news for travelers! Philippine Airlines (PAL) has prolonged its complimentary shuttle service program between Dubai and Abu Dhabi until October 2024.

Initially launched on January 16, 2023, the free shuttle service caters to PAL passengers traveling between Abu Dhabi and Dubai International Airport.

To avail of this service, passengers need to complete their registration promptly after confirming their ticket. Registration operates on a first-come, first-served basis.

WhatsApp Image 2024 04 19 at 5.37.42 PM

The registration process is simple, requiring passengers to provide their full name, ticket number, email address, mobile number, and flight date. It’s essential to submit your registration as soon as your ticket is confirmed to secure your spot. For travelers heading from Abu Dhabi to Dubai International Airport, registration is open until three days before the flight. The cut-off times are 8:00 PM (Dubai Departure) and 1:00 PM (Philippine Time).

This service aims to enhance convenience and comfort for passengers traveling between the two cities.

To register and benefit from this extended shuttle service, passengers can visit the official Philippine Airlines website at https://www.philippineairlines.com/en/before-you-fly/at-the-airport/shuttle.

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 4 hours ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is a Senior Assistant Editor and Content Producer at The Filipino Times. She was a TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News, where she covered news stories and reports for TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila, and DZMM Teleradyo. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinaguilar.nerona or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT News PRC TOPNOTCHER

PRC announces Top 10 scorers in April 2024 Physicians Licensure Exam

5 hours ago
WhatsApp Image 2024 04 19 at 1.19.23 PM

HUAWEI nova 12s: A stylish selfie shooter made for the social media age

6 hours ago
Dr. Denis 1

Stereotactic Radiosurgery and Stereotactic Radiation Therapy

6 hours ago
Cirque main photo

Cirque Du Soleil’s CRYSTAL set to dazzle audiences in spectacular UAE debut

12 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button