Philippine Airlines extends Free Shuttle Service Program until October 2024

Good news for travelers! Philippine Airlines (PAL) has prolonged its complimentary shuttle service program between Dubai and Abu Dhabi until October 2024.

Initially launched on January 16, 2023, the free shuttle service caters to PAL passengers traveling between Abu Dhabi and Dubai International Airport.

To avail of this service, passengers need to complete their registration promptly after confirming their ticket. Registration operates on a first-come, first-served basis.

The registration process is simple, requiring passengers to provide their full name, ticket number, email address, mobile number, and flight date. It’s essential to submit your registration as soon as your ticket is confirmed to secure your spot. For travelers heading from Abu Dhabi to Dubai International Airport, registration is open until three days before the flight. The cut-off times are 8:00 PM (Dubai Departure) and 1:00 PM (Philippine Time).

This service aims to enhance convenience and comfort for passengers traveling between the two cities.

To register and benefit from this extended shuttle service, passengers can visit the official Philippine Airlines website at https://www.philippineairlines.com/en/before-you-fly/at-the-airport/shuttle.